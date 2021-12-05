Rashami Desai names Abhijit Bichukale guilty of abuse and foul language use



















Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Rashami Desai Names Abhijit Bichukale Guilty Of Slurping And Using Bad Language



















































































Salman Khan gets angry with Shamita Shetty and Abhijit Bichukale. Also takes the class of Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz for their behavior inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Salman Khan gets angry with Shamita Shetty and Abhijit Bichukale and asks them to calm down. But Shamita replies, “I’m going to quit the show. I’m not interested in being in this house with a man like this.” Salman questions his behavior with Abhijit. Salman also takes the class of Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz for their behavior. In fact, Pratik Sehajpal asks the host about the boundaries and limits inside the house. He complains to him, saying he was pushed around and his clothes got torn. Live Blog 11:47 p.m. Rashami names Abhijit guilty of insulting Rashami quickly names Abhijit, given that he cursed Shamita. Abhijit defends herself by recalling how Shamita also made fun of her last name and said, “Aisi ladkiyon ko main joote ke niche rakhta hoon (I keep these girls under my shoes).” Rashami quickly names Abhijit, given that he cursed Shamita. Abhijit defends herself by recalling how Shamita also made fun of her last name and said, “Aisi ladkiyon ko main joote ke niche rakhta hoon (I keep these girls under my shoes).”

23:38 Raveena makes the candidates dance Raveena gives the housemates interesting tasks. In this task, they have to roll the dice with different dance styles, and Raveena will designate the names that are to dance according to the proposed style. Abhijit does shock dancing, Ritesh does tapori dance, Rakhi does belly dancing. Raveena gives the housemates interesting tasks. In this task, they have to roll the dice with different dance styles, and Raveena will designate the names that are to dance according to the proposed style. Abhijit does shock dancing, Ritesh does tapori dance, Rakhi does belly dancing.

11:17 p.m. Salman-Raveena jokes Ritesh Raveena suggests that Salman play a prank on Rakhi’s husband, Ritesh. Salman tells Rakhi that Ritesh has a girlfriend who insisted on being on the show. Raveena speaks to Ritesh without entering the frame and makes Rakhi jealous. Raveena suggests that Salman play a prank on Rakhi’s husband, Ritesh. Salman tells Rakhi that Ritesh has a girlfriend who insisted on being on the show. Raveena speaks to Ritesh without entering the frame and makes Rakhi jealous.

11:12 p.m. Raveena Tandon enters the house The episode “Weekend Ka Vaar” of “Bigg Boss 15” now sees Raveena Tandon walk into the house and give the housemates interesting chores. She is here to promote her first web series. She squeezes one leg with Salman on stage. The episode “Weekend Ka Vaar” of “Bigg Boss 15” now sees Raveena Tandon walk into the house and give the housemates interesting chores. She is here to promote her first web series. She squeezes one leg with Salman on stage.

23:08 Rajiv calls Abhijit Bichhu Rajiv calls Abhijit Bichhu while calling him to feed him panipuri. Abhijit gets angry with him and asks him to take his last name correctly because it is the name of his village. Rajiv calls Abhijit Bichhu while calling him to feed him panipuri. Abhijit gets angry with him and asks him to take his last name correctly because it is the name of his village.

22:47 Devoleena calls Shamita a black heart Devoleena says she’s never seen someone with such a dark heart that you can laugh at someone’s hurt and show a huge attitude. Devoleena says she’s never seen someone with such a dark heart that you can laugh at someone’s hurt and show a huge attitude.

22:41 Abhijit calls Shamita gandi naali Abhijit calls Shamita as gandi naali while accusing her of being crazy. Shamita gets angry and refuses to eat the panipuri and walks on it. Abhijit calls Shamita as gandi naali while accusing her of being crazy. Shamita gets angry and refuses to eat the panipuri and walks on it.

22:37 Raftaar and Surabhi for a fun task Rapper Raftaar and Surabhi join the weekend episode for a fun task where each roommate accuses another roommate with panipuri ingredients and feed them. Rapper Raftaar and Surabhi join the weekend episode for a fun task where each roommate accuses another roommate with panipuri ingredients and feed them.

22:28 Shamita asks Salman about his task Shamita asks Salman to clarify the sword-making task where the VIP asked them to fight for the task, which is why their assault turned into violence. She accuses the VIPs of violence. As the roommates continue to argue, Salman tells them that it’s up to them to decide what level of aggression they want to display. Shamita asks Salman to clarify the sword-making task where the VIP asked them to fight for the task, which is why their assault turned into violence. She accuses the VIPs of violence. As the roommates continue to argue, Salman tells them that it’s up to them to decide what level of aggression they want to display.

22:19 Salman berates Umar Salman berates Umar for being constantly physical and tells him to control his anger because someone might be injured in the house. He asks her to stop being physical otherwise it will also ruin her image on the outside. Salman berates Umar for being constantly physical and tells him to control his anger because someone might be injured in the house. He asks her to stop being physical otherwise it will also ruin her image on the outside. Load more Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

