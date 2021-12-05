Hollywood veteran George Clooney turns down $ 35 million for a day’s work; here’s why





Angels: Hollywood star George Clooney said he turned down an offer of $ 35 million to shoot an ad after consulting his wife Amal. The 60-year-old actor-filmmaker revealed the job offer when speaking with The Guardian about his upcoming directorial feature “The Tender Bar” and was asked if he was happy with the money he received. ‘he won, reports aceshowbiz.com. “Well, yeah,” he admitted. Alluding to the fact that it’s not always the money that makes him happy, he added: “I was offered $ 35 million for a day’s work for an aerial ad, but I spoke to him about it. Amal (his wife) and we decided it wasn’t worth it. George went on to explain why he turned down the job. “It was (associated with) a country which, although it is an ally, is at times questionable, so I was like, ‘Well, if that takes a minute’s sleep, it’s not worth it. hardly ‘”, he said. his wife Amal is a renowned human rights lawyer. George married Amal in 2014 and they welcomed twins, daughter Ella and son Alexander, in June 2017. In the same interview, the star explained why he had slowed down in recent years when it came to accepting. roles on screen. “In general, there just aren’t a lot of good pieces. And, listen, I don’t have to act, ”he said. “My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said, ‘I can still bounce back pretty well, and we both love what we’re doing. But we have to make sure that “We don’t indulge ourselves in being silly. So part of that is just making sure that we are living our lives.” That’s not to say he’ll stop acting altogether, as George has announced he is set to travel to Australia to shoot “Ticket to Paradise” with Julia Roberts before teaming up with Brad Pitt for another. movie this summer. (IANS)

