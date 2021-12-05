Janhvi Kapoor reacts to those who have problems with her gym shorts; Anil Kapoor says dads don’t want to click on him | Bollywood





Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor didn’t mince words when they spoke about the relevance of social media to their lives at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Speaking to Sonal Kalra, editor of the Hindustan Times, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Anil also frankly criticized the paparazzi for clicking only on Janhvi’s photos outside the gym and not his own. . Janhvi confessed that she is completely flattered by how her fans are willing to look at her after-gym photos when she’s all sweaty, and even love them. She told the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021: “People tell me they’ve seen all of my gym looks. I want to tell them it’s not the only thing I do. You have to take it with a pinch salt. I find that extremely flattering. His attention. If some people have a problem with my gym shorts and my appearance, it’s okay because it’s not my job, it’s a consequence of my job. Anil Kapoor reacted to the same and complained about the appearance of his gym which does not arouse any interest among the paparazzi. They don’t want to take my photos, they only want photos of Janhvis. Otherwise, I’ll go to the gym for photos as well, he joked. Janhvi however confessed to the impact of social media on her life. I gave it a lot of value at one point. I told myself that it was important to understand the pulse of the audience, what they are saying, where I am missing, what I need to work on. But it has its pros and cons, she said. Hinting at being trolled for her job, she said: I’m used to criticizing, I’ve been used to it all my life. As a family, we are used to it. Anil added that he is proud of each member of his family for the way they have been connected on social media and bond with each other in meetings. I really appreciate my nieces and nephews for being so close to each other, despite the dark social media. My nieces and nephews are so close to each other in a world that has become much more difficult, competitive. Despite what is happening, I can see them very normal and I am very proud of every member of my family, he said. Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Eats Kulfi With Janhvi Kapoor After Visiting Gurudwara With Mum Amrita Singh. To concern Speaking about her family in particular, Anil referred to her younger daughter Rhea and said: I learned so much from what Rhea chose on Instagram. Even my wife, who was completely away from any kind of media, is on Instagram too. There are so many talents who use Instagram to promote their work. ” Deploying some advice on this, however, he added that our family life should not be affected and our priorities should be clear when it comes to using social media. Ignorance is bliss when trolling occurs, he said.

