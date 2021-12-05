The Hollywood myth of Bruce Lee and Frank Sinatra explained





In 1960s Hollywood, there was a popular legend circulating around Bruce Lee and Frank Sinatra. Here is what is supposed to have happened.

In 1960s Hollywood, there was a popular legend circulating around Bruce lee and Frank Sinatra. It was indicated in Bruce Lee: a life by Matthew Polly that history has contributed (at least to some extent) to the success of martial arts actors as a kung fu teacher in Hollywood. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true. Although Lee is far from a movie star, he had quite a few friends and acquaintances in the Hollywood area during the 1960s. Largely thanks to word of mouth and the skills he displayed. During kung fu demonstrations, Lee was liked by many celebrities, and many paid him to teach them Jeet Kune Do kung fu. As a result, Lee has often been included in social circles from director Roman Polanski, acclaimed hairstylist Jay Sebring, prominent movie actors James Coburn and Steve McQueen, and more. Due to the time Lee spent with them, there are all kinds of Hollywood stories about the kung fu icon and his run-ins with other household names. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Why James Coburn Was Bruce Lee’s Best Student In Hollywood Pollys’ book details a story that has become a frequent subject at Hollywood parties. Rumor has it Lee accepted and passed a challenge from iconic singer Sinatra. The story alleges that Sinatra developed an interest in kung fu after filming a martial arts fight scene in The Manchurian candidate. However, he was skeptical about it and invited Lee to his hotel suite in Las Vegas to judge Lee’s kung fu for himself. Supposedly, the two organized a test that would ensure that no one was injured. At Lees’ suggestion, they agreed that he would try to knock a cigarette out of the mouth of one of Sinatra’s two bodyguards before either of the two men much bigger than Lee did. can stop it. Sinatra agreed to Lee’s terms and told his bodyguards not to hurt him, but that it would be good to hit him on his ass **. As the story unfolds, Lee jumped across the room and used a high kick to knock the cigarette out of the mouth of one of the bodyguards, shocking Sinatra.

According to Pollys’ book, it’s likely that this legend evolved from another Hollywood story, this one about Lee and fellow 1950s singer Vic Damone. There are different versions of the challenge, but they all involve Lee impressing Damone by removing a cigarette from Sammy Davis Jr.’s bodyguard. Hollywood screenwriter Stirling Silliphant, who was one of Lee’s many famous friends and students, said he was actually looking to befriend Lee because of it, although he wasn’t sure. nor did a version of it actually happen. Silliphant said that these legends were circulating all over Hollywood and as Polly points out, it only helped Bruce lees image that neither Sinatra nor Damone have ever debunked it.

