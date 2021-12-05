Veteran actor Rodger McDonald to perform in THE JANE AUSTEN EVENING

A theater fixture in the greater Sacramento area for over twenty-seven years, veteran director and actor Rodger McDonald will honor the Lincoln Civic Auditorium stage on December 11 as unique eccentric characters Sir Walter Elliot and Admiral Croft in the Placer Repertory Theater performance of the new piece Persuasion presented at the holiday event The Jane austen Evening.

Rodger McDonald, a resident of Placer County and a member of the professional organizations SAG / AFTRA and AEA, has had a solid and historically rich career in theater, film and television. He has performed with several major theater companies, including the Alley Theater in Houston, the Pacific Conservatory, Robert redfordSundance Theater, Serling rod‘s Vooheis Theater in New York, Sherwood Shakespeare Festival, Utah Repertory, Solvang Theaterfest, Elizabeth howard‘s Dinner Theater, the Great American Melodrama, & the National Theaters of Guatemala and El Salvador and was selected for the Oregon Shakespeare Summer Shakespeare Company in 1978. He first came to Sacramento from Los Angeles to work with the Sacramento Symphony both as its controller and theater advisor. As such, he under-studied Charlton heston in the Henry V Suite and worked closely with The Manhattan Transfer and The Kingston Trio during their appearances in Sacramento.

He appeared as King James in the PBS national drama Passionate Pilgrim and was recently featured in a new movie starring Ellen Green and Kevin Corrigan which will debut in 2021. He received the award for best actor in the state of Utah and twice won the award for best actor at BYU, where he both graduated and taught. He won a Los Angeles Dramalogue Award for Macbeth and has performed in Europe and Asia with the USO as one of six members of the popular vocal group “Collector’s Item”. Rodger is the winner of four Ellys with 18 Elly nominations for Best Actor and Director. In 2015, Rodger received the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by SARTA at the annual Elly Awards in 2015. In addition, Rodger performs civic service as Treasurer of the Placer Repertory Theater Board of Trustees.

Locally he recently completed the roles of Joseph Pulitzer in Newsies, & Friar Laurence in Romeo and Juliet, as well as the lead role in The Miser, he completed four seasons at Music Circus where he appeared in 1776, Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Damn Yankees, and Paint Your Wagon. At Woodland Opera House, he recently performed Meet Me in St. Louis and Singin In The Rain. With Runaway Stage he starred in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and the Pirate King in Pirates of Penzance. Along with other local theaters he has been Cladwell in Urinetown at River Stage, Captain Hook in Peter Pan at Woodland Opera House, and Capulet in Romeo and Juliet at Sierra Shakespeare.

On December 11, Rodger McDonald performs at the Jane austen Evening. The main feature of the evening is its entertainment: Rodger joins leading professional actors to perform the new work Persuasion: a romantic holiday comedy, adapted by TS Forsyth and inspired by the Jane austen novel, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with a Q&A after each performance to meet Rodger McDonald and the rest of the cast and the creative team. More information can be found at Eventbrite.com. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/194079556177)

“This room is full of rich, quirky characters and a surprising amount of action, making it the perfect holiday gift for the whole family. We are very fortunate to have Rodger McDonald playing key roles in this. piece, he understands and embodies these unique characters perfectly. It’s fabulous to see these hilarious characters fully realized, “said playwright TS Forsyth.

Ahead of Rodger’s performance in Persuasion, audiences are encouraged to enjoy the evening by arriving early dressed in period inspiration, having refreshments, listening to music, and watching or joining in on the ” against dance ”. Guests will hear fascinating historical information and period social graces from Event Social Directors / Hosts Kevin Foster and Crystal Neher-Evans and may participate in the audience’s costume parade during intermission or may receive specials. gift baskets from local traders and manufacturers.

The Jane austen The evening is sponsored by the Armrod Charitable Trust, the Rockstar Music Academy, the Arts Council of Placer County and private donors, and is in partnership with the Rocklin Friends of the Library and the Rocklin and Roseville Historical Societies. “Our sponsors make it possible to deliver high quality professional arts and culture programs with skilled professionals like Rodger McDonald, without charging exorbitant ticket prices. We are honored and grateful to receive such support from our sponsors, who make this project immersive. , educational and entertaining event possible, ”said Kevin Foster, Director of Representative Outreach for Placer.

The public may recall the Placer Repertory Theater as the professional company that commissioned and recently produced the ‘New Beginnings’ event in partnership with the historic societies of Rocklin & Roseville, presenting a new play on the history of the path. County of Placer in July 2021. Placer Rep is also the performing arts organization that recently won “The Best of the Best: Best Live Theatrical Group” from Gold Country Media for Rocklin. Rodger McDonald, himself, is a resident of Rocklin and serves on the board of directors of the Placer Repertory Theater.

Repertory Theater Place (PlaceRep.org) is a professional 501 (c) 3 nonprofit performing arts and culture nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide educational and rewarding professional performing arts and cultural programs for the quality of life relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the territory. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook and Instagram: @PlacerRep.