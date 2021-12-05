Chris Cuomo fired from CNN – The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN following an investigation into his conduct regarding his brother Andrew Cuomo when the former New York governor was accused of sexual harassment.

Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further assessment of the new information revealed regarding his involvement in his brother’s defense. We have retained a respected law firm to proceed with the the examination and dismissed him, with immediate effect “, CNN said in a press release.

“During the process of this review, additional information has come to light,” the statement added. “Despite the termination, we will investigate if necessary.” CNN did not release details of the additional information.

Saturday, The New York Times reported that a sexual misconduct allegation had been made against Cuomo. According to TimesLawyer Debra S. Katz informed CNN on Wednesday of the claim by her client, a former junior colleague from another network; no details were provided. Via spokesman Steven Goldberg, Cuomo denied the allegation. Goldberg said, “If the purpose of these bogus and unverified charges was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his wrongful dismissal.”

The CNN representative told the Times that he already had reason to fire Cuomo and when the new allegations were raised, “we took them seriously and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action.”

Following the announcement of his layoff on Saturday, Cuomo posted a statement on Twitter.

“This is not how I want my time on CNN to end, but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” he wrote. “So let me say now, as disappointing as it may be, I couldn’t be more proud of the Cuomo Prime Time crew and the work we did as CNN’s # 1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and this special group of people who really did such an important job will be missed.

On air, CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter address Cuomo’s exit. “I think it may be a situation where it was death by a thousand cuts, where there were so many headaches over and over again involving Chris Cuomo. That although many viewers loved watching Cuomo Primetime and was looking forward to his show he was causing so much of a headache to the network and CNN employees that in the end this decision was made, it just builds on my track record and covers other stories like this one.

Cuomo had been to CNN for eight years after joining the network in 2013, where he began co-hosting his morning show before going into prime time in 2018 for his weekday news analysis series. He was previously co-presenter of 20/20 and the chief legal and justice correspondent for ABC News. Between 2006 and 2009 he was a presenter for Hello america after starting as a correspondent and political analyst for Fox News Channel.

The anchor was hung on November 30 after the New York attorney general’s office released transcripts and other documents that shed new light on Chris’s involvement in his brother’s defense, according to a CNN spokesperson, in a statement to Hollywood journalist last Tuesday.

THR previously reported that Chris Cuomo not only participated in strategy sessions with his brother and his staff that helped the then governor craft a response to the many allegations against him, but that the young Cuomo also used his sources and his contacts to find information about his accusers of my brother. He also gathered information on the stories of other reporters on the old Cuomo.

The AG’s investigation into Cuomo’s conduct specifically revealed that Anchor had gathered information about a story developed by Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker, and asked for details on when it was published and whether Farrow had discovered any new accusers.

“I was not going to call [Ronan Farrow]. I wasn’t going to try to influence any of the stories. And we know that’s true because you would have read about it if I did. It’s not exactly a loyalty-based business, ”Cuomo told investigators. “If I had tried to influence any of the reports on CNN or elsewhere, I guarantee you would know, as would many others. So the idea of ​​one journalist calling another to find out what’s going on is quite normal.

A deposition and thousands of unsealed documents related to the New York AG office’s investigation also revealed that Cuomo had asked one of his brother’s top associates, Melissa DeRosa, to help him respond to the allegations against the former governor. The presenter also took advantage of his network of sources to get more information about a woman who accused the governor of touching inappropriately at a wedding.

According to his statement to investigators, Cuomo told members of his brother’s team that “I have a lead on the daughter of the marriage” and that a family friend of the bride gave him information about the marriage. wife, Anna Ruch – information he shared with his brother staff.

In his statement following Cuomo’s November suspension, a representative from CNN Recount THR that the network was not aware of the new documents “before their public release” but that the content of the said documents had raised “serious questions”.

“When Chris admitted to us that he offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we publicly admitted that. But we also appreciated the unique position he found himself in and understood his need to put family first and work second. However, these documents indicate a greater involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously thought. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation, ”CNN told THR concluded.

