shivaram: sandalwood actor Shivaram dies | Bangalore News





Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada S Actor Shivaram , who was being treated in a hospital for a brain hemorrhage, died on Saturday. He was 83 years old. Shivaram was hospitalized on November 30 after collapsing at his home while performing a puja and was transferred to the intensive care unit. Scan reports revealed damage to her brain and doctors ruled out surgery due to age-related issues. Associated with sandalwood for the past six decades, Shivaram was popular as a comedian and character actor. Born in Choodasandra in the former province of Madras, Shivaram moved to Bengaluru with his older brother after elementary school. He started his career as an assistant director and worked with veterans like Puttanna kanagal , Seetharama Shastry and KSL Swamy from 1958. He ventured out to play by Beratha Jeeva in 1965 and then tried out different roles. He has performed with stars like Dr Rajkumar, Shankar nag and Vishnuvardhan. His notable films include Sharapanjara, Nagarahaavu, Shubhamangala, Nanobba Kalla , Chalisuva Modagalu, Shravana Banthu, Hombisilu, Gurushishyaru and Hosabelaku. Rashi Productions under Along with his brother, Shivaram produced Gejjepuje, Upasane, Nanobba Kalla and Driver Hanumanthu. His last film was Avartha.

