FiTV: Hollywood Disappearance Act – TBNewsWatch.com





Characters have disappeared from popular shows without warning.

It started off quite simply. A woman entered the night, leaving her husband and newborn baby. An ex-husband suddenly left to rebuild Haiti. Then an NCIS agent moved to Alaska. A rookie cop has been executed by a drug cartel. And three staff members left the Chicago Med emergency. One by one, the characters disappeared from popular shows without warning. Pouf. Faded away. Of course, there were reasons. Some had babies. (Forties is good for that.) Another just turned 70. (So ​​playing an active Federal Agent is just ridiculous.) But some have disappeared for the same reason that people are losing jobs in other industries. While putting on a mask is an embarrassment for some, it is impossible for working actors unless the scene actually demands it. So many people are in favor of on-set vaccination requirements to keep everyone safe. Sean Penn, who founded Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), provided COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution in Los Angeles County. So it’s no surprise that this summer, Penn quit filming his next movie, demanding that all crew members be vaccinated. Meanwhile, another Hollywood set has been shut down as one of the production’s unvaccinated stars tested positive. The delay would have cost the studio nearly $ 6 million. Therefore, the various Hollywood unions have drawn up a “Covid-19 Security Agreement”. This allowed producers to decide whether those who worked in Zone A – the main actors who cannot wear masks due to the storylines as well as key team members – should be vaccinated. He protects the cast. But it also makes people disappear. Child actors have practically disappeared from most sets due to the initial lack of vaccine for those under 12. Adults have options. But daytime soap star Steve Burton, who played Jason Morgan in General Hospital for 30 years, announced he was fired due to the show’s vaccine needs. Of course, he failed to mention that he had tested positive as well. 911 star Rockmond Dunbar left after his request for a religious and medical exemption was denied. And the producers chose not to pick Emilio Estevez’s option for Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers because he disagreed with the show’s vaccine requirements. (Seriously, could Ducks be without Emilio Estevez?) In response, many of their vaccinated co-stars are publicly understanding and diplomatic about their choice. (Never know who you’ll be working with in the future.) Some, however, have been less tactful. Mandalorian and Better Call Saul actor Giancarlo Esposito said, “If you don’t want to get the shot, go to a small island and kidnap. [Otherwise] you say ‘@ # * & you’ to all other human beings. And the king of Hollywood’s moral code, George Clooney was just as blunt. “Every generation in our country, for more than a lifetime, has been asked to sacrifice something for the safety of their neighbor… All we ask of anyone here is to be shot in the arm and put on a mask. To grow.” As more sets adopt vaccine mandates, be prepared to say goodbye to more of your favorite characters. After all, “growing up” is unlikely in Hollywood fantasy land.

