Video interview with the producers of No Time To Die – Contenders New York – Deadline

While No time to die Producer Barbara Broccoli today admitted that the stewards of the 007 franchise don’t yet know how James Bond will return after Daniel Craig’s swan song as a super secret agent, she cleared: “We’ll find that one , but he will be back. You can rest assured that James Bond will be back.

Broccoli was speaking on Saturday at Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event, joined virtually by fellow producer Michael G Wilson as well as co-star Rami Malek, special effects supervisor Chris Corbould and production designer Mark Tildesley.

Directed by MGM / Eon / Universal’s Cary Joji Fukunaga No time to die experienced four release date changes amid the pandemic and had its world premiere on September 28 at the Royal Albert Hall in London before opening for $ 113 million overseas. Its deployment in North America began in early October.

In mid-November, it became the biggest Hollywood title of 2021 and the pandemic in the world, and had grossed $ 756 million until last Sunday, and it was vital for the team to ensure that the film be seen on the big screen.

Broccoli said: “What was so important to us was that this film was shown in theaters because it has this beautiful landscape… It’s a visual treat in the way it was conceived and shot. We are so delighted that we were able to open in theaters.

Wilson added, “We are so lucky to have reached the right place and had it in theaters at the right time and audiences were ready to go back to the theater and see movies where they deserve to be, At the movie theater. “

No time to die kicks off in its opening sequence in a different way from previous obligations, telling the story of Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine and introducing Malek’s villain, Lyutsifer Safin. Broccoli credited Fukunaga with coming up with the idea which she described as “carried out with great success”. Wilson noted, “It took us a while to get into the movie – and 25 minutes before the titles, which is, I guess, a record for us – but I think it deserved it because you had need that backstory to really tell the whole story of the movie. “

For Malek, who called the Bond franchise “essentially the backbone of our cinematic history,” entering Safin’s free space was “quite difficult. I usually try to find a way out of empathy and sympathy and find a way in that person’s moral compass and that was pretty hard with Safin. I think luckily we don’t share very similar DNA. So it was like a stretch and it was fun. I love a transformation and that’s how I felt. I had to be almost the opposite of what Daniel was bringing, the antithesis of that, so it was a bit of a pole star in my own way as well.

He also said of the opening scene: “Being on an icy lake in Norway that’s about to melt at any time doesn’t get any more intense than that.”

Speaking of marrying the action sets with the emotional underlying stream of the story, Corbould said, “It’s really important to keep all of the action based on reality. On the James Bond movies we always had this mantra that we shouldn’t be too fantastic, but that’s what we achieved … the DB5 chase, the end sequence, the sinking trawler, it was all really. powerful and this is really important the special the effects are not fantastic and do not take us away from the script and the characters.

Tildesley added: “I think the difficult or interesting thing is trying to weave the two things together so that you have a whole or an effect that helps improve the story rather than just for the fun of it.” He called the streak in Matera, Italy, “an amazing stunt, but at the same time it’s incredibly tense. It’s telling a story about betrayal and all that stuff, biting your nails and shining and trying to find those connections.

“No Time To Die” Review: Daniel Craig Delivers Exciting And Touching Exit To His James Bond

No time to die Craig marks his fifth and final lap as Agent 007. After retiring from active service and heading to Jamaica, Bond receives a letter from an old friend in the CIA asking him to help him out. find a missing person. A simple search turns into the most dangerous mission the super-spy has faced, with a mysterious new villain in Safin. The cast also includes Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Winshaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Billy Magnussen and Christoph Waltz.

Check back Monday for the panel video.

Contenders Film: New York sponsors are Michter’s Distillery, Los Siete Misterios Mezcal, Eyepetizer and modMD

MGM and Eon Line Up $ 150 Million ‘No Time To Die’ Promotional Campaign That Shakes and Stirs Up