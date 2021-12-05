1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Adams County





MPs said it happened in the 7900 block of Hollywood Street just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early Saturday shooting that left one dead and three others injured. According to Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO)MPs responded in the 79th Avenue and Hollywood Street area outside Commerce City just before 2 a.m. for a report of the shots fired with battered victims. When they got there, ACSO said, MPs found a woman on the street with gunshot wounds and a man with blunt wounds. They were taken to Aurora Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The initial stages of the investigation revealed that there had been a rally at a house near the 7900 block of Hollywood Street, according to the ACSO. A woman left the house and was walking down the street with a man when a vehicle approached them, according to the sheriff’s office, possibly for a theft. ACSO said there was a fight and shots were fired. ACSO said around 3:30 a.m. two men arrived at a Thornton hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them was already dead, according to the sheriff’s office, and the other was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip. Detectives are interviewing witnesses, neighbors, victims and others and examining evidence, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $ 2,000. Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. The information is shared with law enforcement and Crime Stoppers is notified at the end of the investigation. From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted. > More information on Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here. > Additional Crime Stoppers Bulletins can be found here. RELATED: Thornton shooting kills 18-year-old RELATED: Man Shot Killed in Aurora on Saturday Morning SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

