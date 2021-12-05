Hollywood rewind | Carrie (1976): A hypnotic coming-of-age tale with an unforgettable ballroom scene





It’s 2021, and even to this day only a handful of horror films can claim to have conquered the Academy. The 1976 supernatural horror film Carrie is one such film, which has found favor not only with critics but also with the general public. Her lead female role, Sissy Spacek, was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category, while Piper Laurie landed a nomination in the Supporting Actress category. Based on the first novel of the same name by acclaimed author Stephen King, Brian De Palma’s Carrie is now widely regarded as the best adaptation of King’s work. In fact, the writer himself said in a ten-year-old interview that despite some dating, Carrie remains “a good movie.”

Even more than 40 years after its release, King’s statement is true. It’s of course a bit messy and some of the camera angles seem odd, but that doesn’t take away from the merit of the story or its performance, which is based on a very vulnerable, anguished and scared Carrie that Spacek brought to life great. skill. On its surface, Carrie is a revenge story about a 16-year-old girl who is brutally harassed by virtually everyone she knows. Yes, even by her own mother, played by the talented Piper Laurie, who pulls off a great mix of comedy and horror. Intonation, body language, Piper’s character fascination with religion and sex take frightening shape throughout the film. If you ever wanted to visualize someone so fanatical, Piper Laurie is. But Carrie isn’t just your regular scare film. In fact, when it starts, De Palma makes the director’s choice to focus on the naked bodies of young women for far too long, making you feel like you’re watching something out of a soft porn movie. But sexuality is a critical part of growth, and Carrie, at its heart, is the story of a young woman who finds her agency on her own very late in the film. Carrie’s upbringing is naturally affected by her lopsided mother who brutalizes her for being a woman. As a result, Carrie has no self-esteem to speak of, may be suffering from mental health issues as some scenes in the film show, and is a terrified human being who cannot find her center. Carrie is a lost child seeking refuge, whom she later reunites on her unlikely prom date. And it is by this means that she takes revenge on her attackers. Without a doubt, Carrie’s highlight is the iconic “ballroom scene,” which is as hypnotic as it is disturbing. The prom is not only the highlight of the film, but of Carrie’s life, which changes forever after the event. Carrie has plenty of lessons to teach, and she does so without openly preaching anything, which is an achievement in itself, considering the film’s release date. The most obvious is the sense of camaraderie, which is lacking between Carrie and her peers. The next is about parentage and how the things we go through and see in our homes affect our sense of being and our relationship with the world. Although this is not always the case, but as far as Carrie is concerned, her damaged childhood was in large part due to the unhealthy lessons taught by her erratic, irresponsible and dangerously stupid mother. Then there is this taboo question of sexuality – what does it mean to have sex, or the desire to be intimate with someone? What is consensual sex and what constitutes abuse in such a relationship? These are just some of the many questions that the film effectively raises, and this is the main reason why, even after all these years, Carrie is worth seeing again.

