Experts comment on the NFT craze at Art Basel Miami Beach





MIAMI Non-fungible tokens allow creators to make money every time their works sell, even when they are not involved in the transaction. Companies involved in NFTs are paying a price. Cryptocurrency investors see an opportunity. The art world is intrigued by the aftermarket. NFT made headlines in March when Mike Winkelmann, better known as digital artist Beeple, made history. The 40-year-old designer and animator sold a digital collage at Christies for more than $ 69 million. It was the third highest award ever achieved by a living artist at Christies. For those who didn’t understand its significance at Art Basel Miami Beach, this year’s NFTs were bananas stuck to a wall. The NFT is a single unit of data that provides proof of ownership. Although it is stored on a digital ledger, it is associated with different types of digital files. To understand what is non-fungible, you need to understand what is fungible. For example, money: I lend you $ 10; you give me back $ 10 in a year. It doesn’t have to be the same $ 10 bill. What is non-fungible is an asset that you cannot exchange for another asset, so the non-fungible token is linked to an image or artist videos, said Grégoire Vogelsang, founder of the Cube Art Fair. A d In the art market, supporters of NFTs say the technology can solve authenticity and ownership issues and increase price transparency through a decentralized blockchain, a tamper-proof network of computers that tracks transactions accurately. . The Vogelsangs Fair took over 50 billboards across Miami as a public art project that went beyond the vicinity of the Miami Beach Convention Center, where Art Basel has been held since 2002. The popularity of the fair also attracted fashion houses and music producers. Cherise Gray, better known as UNIIQU3, said she was excited about the use of NFTs in the art and music world. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.) Cherise Gray, a musical artist known as UNIIQU3, sees NFTs as an opportunity to share her digital artwork and songs. She said the coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on creators and consumers of art and the NFT is increasing access. There are those who are worried about the speculative market. It’s more direct… I feel like it’s a really good way to cut out third parties and focus on the community we’re creating, Gray said Sunday during this week in South Florida . Crypto has its lows so I’m definitely rolling with the US dollar right now, but crypto is definitely a part of the future and I’m really excited to see what blockchain looks like for artists like me in the future. A d Vogelsang and Gray both believe in the sustainability of NFTs. Learn more about NFTs

