Grand Ole Opry member, 89, sang “Waterloo”





Stonewall Jackson, country singer and longtime Grand Ole Opry member known for his now classic hit “Waterloo”, died on Saturday at the age of 89. Jackson died early Saturday of complications from vascular dementia, according to a statement from the Opry. A classic country performer who recorded songs in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, Jackson built his 65-year career on the # 1 hits “Waterloo” and “BJ The DJ”, as well as “A Wound Time Can’t Erase, “” Don’t Be Angry “and his first single” Life To Go “in 1958, written by a young George Jones. Born November 6, 1932 in Tabor City, North Carolina, Jackson was named after Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Raised on a farm in South Georgia, Jackson at 10 traded his bike for a guitar and started learning songs, according to his biography. After serving in the US Navy, he came to Nashville in 1956, knocking on the door of famous publisher Acuff-Rose in hopes of launching a career in country music. I came to town, stopped at a little motel south of town and checked in, Jackson once said: according to the Grand Ole Opry. Across the street stood Acuff-Rose’s offices. He added, I said, I think I’m going to go over there and see if anyone in country music is going to talk to me. He signed with publisher Wesley Rose and began to climb the country music ranks, becoming a member of Opry on November 3, 1956, a few months before signing a recording contract with Columbia. According to the Opry, Jackson worked in shipping for the institution before his career took off, including shifts where he sent souvenir books from the basement of the National Life building. However, it wouldn’t ship collectibles for long. Jackson’s career took off in the late 1950s with “Life To Go” and “Waterloo,” the latter spending five weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s country charts. The song remains Jackson’s best known, offering listeners a haunting tale of three historical men, biblical figure Adam, Napoleon Bonaparte and Tom Dooley who “met (their) Waterloo,” a nod to death. The song became a crossover hit for Jackson, entering the top five on the pop charts. On “Waterloo” he sang: “Everyone must pay / Everyone must meet his Waterloo. “ Jackson continued to record songs throughout the ’60s and early’ 70s including “I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water”, “Why I’m Walkin” “,” Stamp Out Lonliness “and a cover of” Me and You and a Dog Named Boo “.” Jackson regularly played on the Opry throughout his career; in 2006 he continued the long-standing age discrimination program, according to Associated Press. The Opry denied Jackson’s claims, settling the dispute out of court in 2008, the AP reported. Jackson was the last living solo artist to be inducted into the Opry in the 1950s. Country Music Hall of Famer “Whisperin ‘” Bill Anderson holds the title of Opry’s longest-serving member, joining in 1961. The Opry dedicated Saturday night’s performance to Jackson. “Saddened to hear of the loss of one of the Honky Tonk heroes of the 50s and 60s, Grand Ole Opry member STONEWALL JACKSON returned home today”, follow Opry members, the Oak Ridge Boys shared Saturday via Twitter. “Rest quietly sir !! “ He lived for decades in Brentwood, on a compound Jackson coined “Lake Waterloo.” Jackson is predeceased by his wife and company director, Juanita Wair Jackson, who died in 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending.

