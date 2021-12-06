Long-time Grand Ole Opry member dies at 89 – Billboard





Stonewall Jackson, a member of the Grand Ole Opry who had a long career in country music, has passed away. He was 89 years old. Jackson died on Saturday (December 4) following a battle with vascular dementia, the Grand Ole Opry confirmed. Born in Tabor City, North Carolina, Jackson then grew up in Georgia before moving to Nashville. Jackson was known for his classic country singles which were featured in the Hot Country Songs charts, including the No. 1 country “Waterloo” (1959) and “BJ the DJ” (1963), as well as songs like “Life to Go” (1958) and “Don’t be angry” (1964). To explore

See the latest videos, graphics and news In an interview with Music charts magazineJackson recalled the excitement of being offered a five-year contract with the Grand Ole Opry when he was first invited to perform there in 1956, after Wesley Rose heard his music and arranged an audition for him. Jackson joined the Opry without having a recording contract at the time. He joined the Grand Ole Opry on November 3, 1956, longer than any current member. “I’m not putting aside the company’s record because it’s also very important,” Jackson noted in the interview. “But for me, the way I came here and everything, the Grand Ole Opry has been the mainstay of my career. I still really like the Grand Ole Opry. “I plan to play it as long as I can still sing ‘Don’t Be Angry’,” Jackson said, referring to one of the first songs he ever performed at the Opry. In a statement following Stonewall’s death, Nancy Jones, wife of the late George Jones, wrote: “Stonewall’s hit” Life to Go “was written by George [Jones] and they both became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 1956. They have cultivated a special friendship over the years and although Stonewall retired, he participated in the last George Jones No Show tribute event after his passing. I will always have a special place in my heart for Stonewall. May he rest in peace!” A performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night will be dedicated to Jackson. Funeral arrangements are pending.

