Joe Biden Restores Tradition with Return to Kennedy Center Honors | Joe biden

The weather is rather nice tonight, very nice to see the presidential box occupied again, David Letterman said to heard applause. And the same with the Oval Office.

The comedian was presenting the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, where Joe Biden restored tradition simply by his presence after four years in which the annual gala was snubbed by then-President Donald Trump and devastated by the coronavirus pandemic .

Biden was joined by First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chief Justice John Roberts made sure the heads of all three branches of government were present in the main opera house.

Lifetime Achievement artistic excellence award were introduced to opera singer Justino Daz, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live (SNL) mastermind Lorne Michaels, actor and singer Bette Midler, and folk singer Joni Mitchell.

It was the first comprehensive awards ceremony for the most prestigious performing arts in the Americas since the Covid-19 epidemic. Guests were required to show proof of vaccination and a recent negative test and wear masks. It was also a return to political norms.

The benefit of a chaotic and illegal presidency often meant that events like these could be shaken up by a single tweet. Biden took office promising to restore order to Washington. His presence at the Kennedy Center was such a small but symbolically important gesture and drew multiple standing ovations.

Biden hosted a black tie ceremony for the five award winners earlier in the evening. Trump did not host such a reception in his four years in office and did not attend the event, breaking away from his predecessors who almost always showed up.

In cheerful remarks about Michaels, the creator and executive producer of SNL, which once again struck a different tone from Trump, Biden alluded to the comedy sketch that shows struggling to find an actor to pose as him. .

And Lorne Michaels Mr Wise Guy here, said the president. He’s trying seven guys to play me. As we say in our family: bless me father because I have sinned. I don’t know what’s going to happen. And finally, it’s my turn to say something about him.

The winners include Justino Daz, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler and Joni Mitchell. Photograph: Scott Suchman / CBS

Later, at the main event which lasted four hours, the audience was treated to a montage of SNL clips of impressions of actors from presidents and other politicians who, perhaps to avoid all traces of controversy , did not include Trump or Biden.

Biden, however, was not spared by Michael Che, co-host of the popular slot machine Weekend Update. He said: It’s so scary, I haven’t been to Washington since January 6th. After the audience burst into laughter, he added: It’s not what you think I needed a new laptop.

It’s a little intimidating to make jokes in front of President Joe Biden. I keep reminding myself that there is no way he is still awake right now.

Members of the SNL cast were cheered by members of the public as they entered the Kennedy Center and then sat together at a long table at a post-awards dinner in the atrium. Colin Jost was next to his partner, Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson, who chatted with an SNL alumnus and late-night TV host Seth Meyers.

The event, which will air on the CBS television network on December 22, began with cellist Yo-Yo Ma playing the national anthem and asking the audience to sing the final lines together.

It included speeches by Jimmy Fallon, Goldie Hawn, Steve Martin and Martin Short and performances by Brandi Carlile, Andra Day, Norah Jones, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Guests included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg and her husband, Chasten Buttigieg, former Transport Secretary Elaine Chao, former President House Newt Gingrich and Senators including Joe Manchin and Bob Menendez.

Letterman joked: Tonight is about award winners whose unique gifts cross all borders and represent all parties from left to far left.

The event began with cellist Yo-Yo Ma playing the national anthem and asking the audience to sing the final lines together. Photograph: Al Drago / UPI / Rex / Shutterstock

Earlier, Midler, who has received Grammy, Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe awards for a career spanning decades, told reporters on the red carpet: It was divine in the White House. Very clean. Beautiful. Great staff. The food was excellent. The wine was a little sweet.

Gordy, a songwriter and record producer from Detroit who shaped the careers of singers such as Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Diana Ross, said: I think I’m in a dream, and it’s a wonderful dream.

He added: I had a wonderful conversation with the President and really appreciated him taking the time to come here as he tries to run the world and manage all the things he has to do. I was delighted. I didn’t know he knew so much about Motown.

Pelosi, also doing red carpet interviews, didn’t dwell on Trump’s past failures. I don’t want to get into what he didn’t, she said, before doing a playful dig at Bidens Irish ancestry. In all the years that I have known him, he has always cited Irish poets and music. I think he thinks that being Irish gives him a little edge in terms of art..