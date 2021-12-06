Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2, Episode 12

I have the hypothesis that there are two types of Housewives fans: (1) Those who savor every second of a four-part reunion and (2) those who prefer to just take a look at fashion and watch a 30-second reel of any major development. As someone who was brought up on a steady regimen of Joan Rivers’ red carpet content and also suffers from chronic migraines, my fandom will always rest firmly in the second camp. Because let’s be honest. This episode is nothing but a mid-season reunion except without glam and moderator to keep it going. We don’t need Andy or some tidy pomp and circumstance for episodes like this. But please, Well done, I’m begging you for the sake of the collective sanity of fandom subtype two, maybe next time remember to check if Kimberly hypnotist is available. Or at least throw us a bone on a glam / prop budget. Ugh, anyway, let’s go.

Were still at Vail, and it’s still 1:30 a.m., and everyone’s still wearing sexy Ricola looks. Lisa just quit Cameron mortgaged her house and gave Mary $ 300,000. Go back to a month earlier, Lisa and Cameron are having lunch, where he tells her: When Mary and Robert want money, they call church meetings and beat you until they get it. they want, among other things. The whole conversation is haunting, especially in the context of the Camerons who passed earlier this year. Back at Yodelayheehoo, Heather asks if the tithes have been used inappropriately. I’m not quite sure what the Bible regulations have to say about the proper use of tithing, but I have a hunch that the scent gland surgery and the original furniture of the together The large comfortable sofa are not approved by the Lord.

Meredith decides that none of this is factual enough (even with Lisa revealing that she’s a member of r / BravoRealHousewives) and won’t put up with these highly questionable digs. I am fascinated by the way Meredith reacts to the justification. Instead of trying to apply oh, remember how I was feeling about Jen and I had tons of facts and look what happened to Marys situation, she is going tit for tat big ol and says that since no one believed her about Jen, she refuses to believe anyone about Marie. Apparently, people who lose their homes are minutiae compared to Brooks who is cyberbullied. Wild stuff.

Although Lisa has insisted that she cried with Cameron and believes every word he says, she goes to Mary’s bedroom to seek an honest friendship. Lisa asks her if people think she is God, then throws Whitney and Jen under the bus. I take Jens at his word with a whole lot of salt, but we find out that she previously alleged that Mary was a cult leader who was terrorizing her congregation and that she was on food stamps, and also that there had been a related suicide. Mary insists none of this would matter if Lisa was loyal, then says a bunch of vaguely threatening stuff about how Jen played with the bad girl and that’s where she is and why. I am sitting where I am today. I do not know; it could also be because harmful activities in religious institutions are getting really tricky from a legal point of view.

The next morning, Jennie (is she still there, remember?) Made Mary sit in her makeup chair so that she could talk to her without interruption. It’s a genius maneuver and Jennie is not to be underestimated. Mary tries to buy Jennies’ loyalty with glittery Christian Louboutin slippers that she pulled from her donation pile. Whitney confronts Heather about a heckling she heard coming from her bedroom during the night. Turns out it was nothing more than a visit from Cosby-Grinch and his dog Lisa-Max trying to exchange a Louis Vuitton bag for Heathers’ assent. These two girls were seasoned by defecting from the Mormon church and spending six hours on a bus with Lisa’s tear ducts dry; crossing their fingers and toes, they don’t fall for this nonsense.

Ding Dong! It’s the doorbell, and Heather runs off for a quick family reunion with her sister, Nancy. They’ve seen each other less than a dozen times in two decades, and with the passing of their fathers, they compare their notes to find that the grass of the Life Path is always greener, even though it’s absolutely splattered with shit. . Nancy roasts Heather for her loyalty to Titos and the water, and I actually think this strong-willed normie would do a hell of a job moderating the circus that’s about to unfold.

I have an important correction to make for the record. Previously I mentioned that Lisa recorded John in her phone as JB HUSBAND when it is actually JB HUSBAND BOSS. I regret this error and it will not happen again. Lisa tells JB HUSBAND BOSS that Meredith has booked a jet home, then tells Meredith and Jennie that Mary answered all of her questions last night and that everything is fine. Meredith regrets telling Whitney about Cameron, especially since Mary was the only one who didn’t talk about her marriage last year behind her back. She doesn’t realize this is only true because Mary has spent the last year talking exclusively to God and to inanimate objects in her closet. They all decide that Mary should have a chance to speak her truth.

What is this truth, you ask? Since I’m running out of space, here’s an abbreviated list of all the truths Mary says as the girls all sit around coasters, coffee tables, and croissants:

On this truth: I don’t know why I owe one of you an explanation and why it would be a conversation.

On Whitney: You’re exhausting. Ugh. Uh.

To be unfairly cruel: I don’t care.

On gifts: I haven’t given them to him yet and that’s none of your business.

On any question: no one questioned Jen. I didn’t ask for my life, my heritage, to compare myself with what’s going on with her, it’s wrong.

On Heather: I could have manipulated you.

On Merediths’ apologies: Truth be told, if you were a good friend, that wouldn’t happen.

On I don’t even know anymore: BECAUSE I BELIEVE IN WHAT I DO, BUT I GIVEN IT AND I TAKEN IT! LIKE A WOMAN !! AND I WAS A CHILD, I BELIEVE IN GOD. I BELIEVE IN RESCUE. I BELIEVE IN DELIVERY. I BELIEVE IN EVERYTHING.

On attempts at clarification: I was born in money, okay? I didn’t ask for it. It was given to me. Now that I know you all go from Jen to me, Heather doing all her screams, chubby herself

On conflict: I’ve been through this all my life, people hating me for my lifestyle.

On the complexes of God: I am not God, I adore the god in me. AND HIM IN ME!

On Race: When I think of Jen, I see a heartless thug, as you know, these Mexicans.

Phew, that seems a lot out of context. But I honestly think it’s even more overwhelming in the context? Mary’s performance here got me looking for a bottle of Pepto, a cold shower, and a survey of my lifestyle choices to engage with this content. Alas, the show continues. Heather and Whitney cuddle up on the front porch to book a Delta flight while everyone boards the party bus for the private plane. One way or another, Mary Cosby remains blessed.

See you next week to learn more return of half of the season! As homework, please brush up trial by public opinion historical precedents, and be sure to pay homage to this essential front-line worker knocking down a mountain of kids.