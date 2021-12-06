Review: Landscapers Aren’t Your Typical True Crime Love Story





Landscapers, which premieres Monday on HBO, is a real crime miniseries, but it’s unlike any other dramatization you’ve watched recently. They are, in this case, Susan and Christopher Edwards of Nottinghamshire, England, who are played, in a casting stunt, by Olivia Colman and David Thewlis. In 2014, Susan and Chris were each sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for killing Susan’s parents and burying them in their own backyard. The Edwards claimed that Susan’s mother shot her husband and that Susan, who hated her abusive parents, was made to shoot her mother for a crime of passion followed by years of guilty cover-up. Prosecutors said Susan and Chris carried out a calculated execution for profit, a point supported by the embarrassing fact that they opened a bank account on the first working day after the murders and ultimately siphoned off. about 285,000 pounds money from his parents.

The case is full of fascinating and bizarre details that a simple narrative would have no difficulty in being illuminated, but one of them stands out: what they spent the money on. They were spendthrift collectors of autographed movie memorabilia. When they surrendered 15 years after the murders, all they had left was change.

Rookie screenwriter Ed Sinclair and director Will Sharpe build their four-part series around this detail, in imaginative, highly stylized ways that distract attention from true crime investigations. The landscapers tell the story, but the crime is part of Susan and Chriss’ love story, a cursed tale of two damaged people building a world they can survive in, at least until the money is running out. It involves a wide array of movie making tricks. Sharpe shoots certain scenes like keyholes in a black screen, like watching a play. Others he stages as full-fledged Hollywood productions, echoing films Susan loves, like High Noon and The Last Metro. (Gary Cooper and Grard Depardieu are important, albeit imaginary, characters in the story.) At key points, Sharpe literally breaks the fourth wall, pulling the camera back to show us the soundstage as the actors, in and out of the character, walk from one set to another. In the hands of the talented Sharpe, who directed the Flowers series, with Colman, and the feature film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (with Benedict Cumberbatch), these interventions are mostly engaging rather than distracting. They’ve set up a theme of artifice and illusion, but landscapers, luckily, aren’t concerned with the tyranny of modern media, but rather with how ordinary and troubled people make sense of their lives by immersing himself in stories of heroism and self-sacrifice. that they saw in the cinema. The show doesn’t have to take a stand on whether the Edwards were telling the truth about what happened in the real world, because it lives inside the reality they built. If Landscapers, in the end, doesn’t fully deliver on Sharpes’ promise of visual magic, it’s thanks to the script of Sinclair, who is also Colman’s husband and production partner. It doesn’t match the inventiveness of the directing, and it’s also murkier (and sentimental) than it takes about Susan’s true nature, which dampens Colman’s performance slightly. She spends most of the series playing things in the middle, and she is only able to deploy her fierce and splendid technique in a few scenes.

The script is done much better by Chris, however, and Landscapers is a showcase for Thewlis, with its angular setting and distinctive style of towering awkwardness. It perfectly captures Chris’s willing submission to Susan, and the way his love for this fragile woman, who is also demanding and manipulative, shapes his personality in ways that may seem pathetic to us but ennobles him and stimulates his ego. . Thewlis is phenomenal throughout a precise moment where Chris is bowled over by evidence of Susan’s dishonesty, or in the larger gestures of movie love scenes, like when he spins a six-shooter like a pro (before dropping it, of course). Landscapers may be evasive of Edwards’ guilt, but Thewlis absolutely nails Chris.

