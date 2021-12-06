Antony Sher, acclaimed actor for his versatility, dies at 72

Antony Sher, an actor known for his masterful renditions of Shakespeare’s great characters and for his versatility, died Thursday at his home in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. He was 72 years old.

The cause was cancer, said the Royal Shakespeare Company, with which Mr. Sher had been closely associated for more than four decades. Gregory Doran, artistic director of the company and husband of Mr. Sher, had announced in september that he would take compassionate care leave to look after Mr. Sher.

Mr Sher was 32 when he first stood out as an actor, playing the lead role of a libidinous and manipulative speaker in a 1981 BBC adaptation of Malcolm Bradbury’s novel The History Man. He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company the following year.

His breakthrough came in 1984, in the title role of Shakespeares Richard III. He played with crutches, which he used as an extension of Richards’ contorted physique and psyche to evoke Shakespeare’s description of the character as a bottled spider.