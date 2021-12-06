Entertainment
Antony Sher, acclaimed actor for his versatility, dies at 72
Antony Sher, an actor known for his masterful renditions of Shakespeare’s great characters and for his versatility, died Thursday at his home in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. He was 72 years old.
The cause was cancer, said the Royal Shakespeare Company, with which Mr. Sher had been closely associated for more than four decades. Gregory Doran, artistic director of the company and husband of Mr. Sher, had announced in september that he would take compassionate care leave to look after Mr. Sher.
Mr Sher was 32 when he first stood out as an actor, playing the lead role of a libidinous and manipulative speaker in a 1981 BBC adaptation of Malcolm Bradbury’s novel The History Man. He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company the following year.
His breakthrough came in 1984, in the title role of Shakespeares Richard III. He played with crutches, which he used as an extension of Richards’ contorted physique and psyche to evoke Shakespeare’s description of the character as a bottled spider.
In The Times of London, Sheridan Morely described his portrayal as the only one in our lifetime to have challenged the memory of 40 years of Olivier in this role. Other critics agreed it was a career performance. In this shameless attempt to embody evil, Mr. Sher is monstrously convincing, Mel Gussow wrote in The New York Times.
In 1985 he won an Olivier Award both for his portrayal of Richard and for his later role as drag queen in Harvey Fiersteins Torch Song Trilogy. In his acceptance speech, he said he was happy to be the first actor to win an award for playing both a king and a queen.
Mr. Sher went on to play many great Shakespearean roles, including Shylock in The Merchant of Venice (1987), Leontes in The Winters Tale (1999), Iago in Othello (2004), Prospero in The Tempest (2008), Falstaff in Henry IV, Parts One and Two (2014), and title roles in Titus Andronicus (1994), Macbeth (1999) and King Lear (2016).
The voice alone is rich, roaring music, Charles Isherwood wrote in a 2014 New York Times review of Henry IV, adding that Mr. Sher manages to make Shakespeare’s oft-mysterious language as familiar as slang as you hear in the streets today.
In 1987, playing Shylock, Mr. Sher noticed a good looking guy playing Solanio, he later recalled, so I asked the director who he was. It is Mr. Doran, who will become her partner and, in 2015, her husband.
After a strained initial collaboration, when Mr. Doran directed Mr. Sher in the title role of Titus Andronicus, a production they took to South Africa, originating from Mr. Shers, in 1995, they determined that they wouldn’t discuss work at home. (They continued to work together intensively, but not exclusively.)
In addition to Mr. Doran, Mr. Sher’s survivors include two brothers, Joel and Randall.
Mr. Shers’ dramatic range was vast. He won rave reviews for his performances in Cyrano de Bergerac and Arthur Millers Death of a Salesman, both directed by Mr. Doran. He played Arturo Ui in Brechts The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui and Joseph K in an adaptation of Kafkas The Trial, and he won his second Olivier Award in 1997 for his portrayal of painter Stanley Spencer in Pam Gems Stanley. He was knighted for services to the theater in 2000.
Mr. Sher was also a prolific writer and an accomplished artist. He published an autobiography, Beside Myself, in 2001, as well as four novels, two plays and three theater journals, illustrated with his sketches and paintings.
In several of his books he has described his connection and ambivalence towards South Africa. Home. Love. Hatred, he writes in his autobiography. A triangle, a difficult equation, it’s always there for me.
In 2004, he wrote and played in Primo, an adaptation of If it’s a man, Primo Levis bluntly recounts in 1947 daily life in the Auschwitz concentration camp. Writing about the Broadway production in 2005, The Times’ Ben Brantley said that Mr. Sher creates a portrait in which brutal memory penetrates the very core of a man’s existence.
He often spoke of being attracted to the underdogs and the marginalized. I was a white Jewish South African and didn’t feel like I belonged to classic British theater, he said in an interview with The Times ahead of the 2019 premiere of John Kanis Kunene and the King. I always felt a bit like an intruder.
In what was to be his last role, he played a terminally ill South African actor preparing to play King Lear. In the interview, he said he tried to leave his South African identity behind when he moved to Britain, but now can celebrate how his life has come full circle.
Antony Sher was born in Cape Town on June 14, 1949, the third of four children to Emmanuel Sher, an importer of animal skins, and Margery (Abramowitz) Sher, who ran the house. His role in life was that of Commander-in-Chief, and that often meant combat conditions, Mr. Sher wrote of their life in Sea Point, the middle-class white suburb where he grew up.
Although his grandparents were Lithuanian Jews who had fled the pogroms in Europe, Mr Sher said it made little sense growing up that they lived in equally oppressive conditions for black people in apartheid in South Africa. My family was typical of the white families of the time, almost ignorant of apartheid, which seems impossible but true, he said in 2019. I became politicized much later in England.
Small, slim, and bespectacled, Mr. Sher never felt out of place in the school for sports-crazed boys he attended. Sent by his mother to elocution lessons, he was introduced to the plays of John Osborne, Harold Pinter and Arnold Wesker. When he was 16, he had decided to go to acting school in London.
First, however, he had to complete nine months of national military service, compulsory for all white men in South Africa. Although it was a traumatic experience, he wrote in his autobiography that he later came to see it as a sort of research trip to play Macbeth, Richard III, Cyrano and others.
In 1968, Mr. Sher flew to London with his parents and auditioned for both the Central School of Speech and Drama and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. Both refused it. The letter from the Royal Academy, he recalls, was particularly hurtful. We strongly urge you to seek a different career, he said.
He found a place at Webber Douglas Academy, where his teachers included Steven Berkoff, then performed with the Gay Sweatshop theater company before landing the role of Ringo Starr in the Beatles musical John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert, who was transferred to the West End. During the course of the show, Mr. Sher met Jim Hooper, another actor, with whom he will live for the next 18 years.
It took a long time for Mr. Sher to openly admit he was gay; he had two relationships with women after theater school and a brief marriage before publicly acknowledging his homosexuality in 1989. Rather disappointing, he writes, this revelation had no impact.
He also made an effort, early on, to rid himself of all traces of South African identity, telling people he was British. It wasn’t just that I was ashamed of apartheid, he wrote. I was also ashamed to come from a cultural wasteland. How could you become a famous actor if you were a white South African?
After The History Man, Mr. Sher appeared in a handful of films, including Mrs. Brown and Shakespeare in Love, but his career remained firmly anchored in the theater. He overcame a cocaine addiction in the mid-1990s and later remarked that he was able to use this experience to play Falstaff.
For an actor, he says, nothing is lost.
