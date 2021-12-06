Olivia Rodrigo Announces First Tour Including Milwaukee Show





After becoming the dominant pop star for most of the year 2021, Olivia rodrigo is ready to embark on its first tour. And the 33-date North American tour that kicks off April 2 in San Francisco includes a stop in Milwaukee. Rodrigo will perform at Rave’s Eagles Ballroom with a capacity of 3,500 people on April 19. Rodrigo, a star of Disney Channel’s “Bizaardvark” and Disney +’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, practically became a household name in early 2021 with his debut single “Drivers License”. Just days after its release, the tender post-breakup ballad became the most streamed song in a single week on the streaming service Spotify. The 18-year-old became the youngest artist to make his song debut atop the Billboard Hot 100, where he remained No.1 for eight weeks. But Rodrigo quickly proved that she wouldn’t be a one-hit wonder. Pop-punk-leaning “Good 4 U” debuted at No.1 on the Hot 100 in May, the same month her debut album, “Sour,” was released. Along with other hits like “Deja Vu” and “Traitor”, “Sour” spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Rodrigo is up for seven Grammys next month, including in all of the “big four” categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. Tickets will cost from $ 49.50 to $ 59.50. Fans can register for first access now until noon Tuesday at ticketmaster.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office and therave.com. For the Milwaukee show, all attendees aged 12 and over will be required to show proof of vaccination or proof of medical exemption and negative COVID-19 test results performed within 48 hours of the show. Children aged 5 to 11 will be able to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, also carried out no earlier than 48 hours before the show. Gracie Abrams will open for Rodrigo’s date in Milwaukee. Rodrigo wasn’t the only notable artist to announce a tour on Monday. Acclaimed Sister Rock Trio HAIM will play Milwaukee for the first time on May 31, at the BMO Harris Pavilion at Maier Festival Park. Tickets for this show will also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, at the box office (200 N. Harbor Drive) and through Ticketmaster. Pricing has yet to be announced. Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS. Piet also talks about concerts, local music and more on “TAP’d In” with Evan Rytlewski. Listen to it at 8 p.m. Thursdays on WYMS-FM (88.9) or wherever you get your podcasts.

