Fuzzy, politically charged opera takes top music award





Orlando, Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth, an unruly and brazenly political opera adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s novel, which went down in history as a woman’s first work presented by the Vienna State Opera, won the prestigious award Grawemeyer Prize for musical composition. When she learned of the news on Monday from the University of Louisville, which administers the award, Neuwirth, 53, was on the phone with someone else and didn’t know how to answer a mysterious call. I don’t know anyone from Louisville, she said in a video interview. I was not expecting that at all. It was really a surprise in part because the prize which includes $ 100,000 and a place alongside luminaries such as Kaija Saariaho, Pierre Boulez and Gyorgy Kurtag is for 2022, and Orlando was established two years ago. Despite a DVD release of the production this month, it was no longer, Neuwirth said, in my brain. The work is a subversive blurring of genre, time and politics, reflecting how little has changed over the centuries, but how much change is possible, rocked the Vienna State Opera. , generally conservative. It is also a milestone for the Grawemeyer, who since his first award in 1985 has only been awarded to three other women before Neuwirth (an issue Andrew Norman drew attention to when he won the award. 2017).

Orlando is huge and extremely ambitious work, Marc Satterwhite, director of awards, said in a statement. The multifaceted libretto and sheet music challenge our preconceptions about gender and sex roles and test our ideas about what opera is and isn’t. Woolfs’ novel, a fantastic parody of biographies, follows its still young protagonist through the centuries: from the Orlando years as Elizabeth I’s favorite to the publication of books in 1928. First appearing in the form of titled male, the character suddenly becomes a woman who later faces a comparatively frustrating life on the other side of gender politics. Sally Potter adapted the story into an ironic and dreamy 1992 film, starring Tilda Swinton, who carried Orlando’s story to the end of the 20th century. Neuwirth’s opera goes even further, taking the plot to the present of a world facing the climate crisis, rising nationalism and the persistence of patriarchy and looking to a better future. It’s not kitsch, but in a way, it’s hopeful, she said in the interview. And we have to keep that in our hearts. Otherwise hatred will fill him more and more. We are all different, but just by listening to each other we can try to create a different world. His Orlando spans several hundred years over three hours, with twenty fluid and fleeting stylistic changes and hazy, disorienting instrumental distinctions, which Neuwirth described as a sort of sonic androgyny. I think this is really my big room, she said. I’ve been in this business for 35 years now, and it has brought it all together. Neuwirth studied at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna, then at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and the San Francisco Art Institute. She described her time in the United States as an educator; amid open-minded artist friends and occasional acquaintance with chess legend Bobby Fischer, she thought about music in a more inclusive and gender-embracing way.

Orlando followed other stage works, including a poignant adaptation of the 2003 David Lynchs film Lost Highway. It starred mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey and featured performers from outside the opera house, including cabaret legend Justin Vivian Bond as a child of Orlando; and fashion designer Rei Kawakubo, who made the costumes. Yet to bring the production to life at the Vienna State Opera, Neuwirth said, I had a lot of fights. The company has only given him a series of five performances, and a revival is currently not expected. Orlando may have been a breakthrough for the home, but the fact that it happened, she added, is a sign the system hasn’t changed. Neuwirth has recently faced other setbacks. His next opera, Manga for lovers whose team includes Lost Highway screenwriter Barry Gifford, innovative director Yuval Sharon and soprano Julia Bullock had been scheduled at the Théâtre du Chtelet in Paris next fall, but has been canceled, with no new opening in sight. Keyframes for a Hippogriff, his commission for the New York Philharmonics Project 19 series to commemorate the 19th Amendment, was due to premiere in June 2020 but remains delayed by the pandemic as the piece calls on a children’s choir. (Instead, it was first presented by the Berlin Philharmonic in September.) I still think there are so many talented songwriters out there, it sounds like Russian roulette, in a positive way, Neuwirth said of the news from Grawemeyer, following his win at the Wolf Prize in Music earlier this year. But after all, and the whole story with Orlando, that’s a really wonderful sign to continue.

