10 epic Bollywood biop movies we can’t wait to watch on the big screen







Indian cinema has come a long way from the romance behind the flowers to creating touching and uplifting films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom to “Dangal”.

Films are not only a means of entertainment, but they are also intended to educate, influence and enlighten the nation. Audiences have no choice but to go to the movies to experience the everlasting cinematic experiences created by the giants of Bollywood.

We’ve seen a lot of epic biopics over the past couple of years. Movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Mary Kom (2014), Neerja (2016), Dangal (2016), MS Dhoni (2016), Sanju (2018) really changed the way biopics were done in Bollywood.

It’s the kind of cinema that connects the most with audiences. This encouraged directors to make more and more such films. The coming years will be awash with plenty of biopics based on the lives of interesting characters like those of cricketer Kapil Dev, T-series producer Gulshan Kumar, and Indian Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma, and more.

Here’s a quick rundown of the 10 most anticipated Bollywood biopics movies we can’t wait to see.

The biographical sports film ’83 explores the journey of the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 World Cup. It stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and more. It will hit theaters on December 24, 2021 worldwide, with its version fully dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.

The incredible true story of the outsiders who achieved the unthinkable!# 83Trailer in hindi now: https://t.co/3p6pO6X78q 83 MOVIES RELEASE DECEMBER 24, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.# ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/2xfTyz4Qz4 – Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 30, 2021

Ek Tha Tiger and the fame of Bajrangi Bhaijaan Kabir Khan made the film. It is being produced under the big banners of Reliance Entertainment in collaboration with Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.

Director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi Prithviraj hits theaters on January 21 next year. It is based on the life of one of the legendary kings of India named Prithviraj Chauhan.

Akshay Kumar as the lead role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, other star actors include Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, etc. Debutante Manushi Chillar plays Prithviraj’s wife as Sanyogita. It is produced under the great Yash Raj Films banner.

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in a soccer coach role in his upcoming film Maidaan, he plays the role of former Indian soccer coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Amit Ravindernath Sharma led this project, funded by Boney Kapoor and produced under the Zee Studios banner with the collaboration of Bayview Projects. Southern actress Priyamani is also featured in this biographical film.

Maidaan, A story that will resonate with all Indians, a film that is close to my heart. Mark the date on your calendar. Global release June 3, 2022. pic.twitter.com/bmHM2sf8qm – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 30, 2021

Taapsee will play the role of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj in the Mithali Shabaash biopic Mitthu. Directed by national film winner Srijit Mukerjee.

Besides Taapsee Pannu, it stars Richard Bhati Klein and Gultesham. It is produced under the banner of Colosceum Media with the association with Viacom18.

Alia Bhatt will be seen in a role never seen before in her next one, she plays the lady of a brothel namely Ganga Harjivandas alias Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi will have a special appearance in the film.

It is directed by five national winners of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He also produced the film with Jayantilal Gada under the Bhandali Productions banner with the collaboration of Pen India Limited.

Tollywood actor-director Adivi Sesh will soon play the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred by terrorists while saving the lives of many hostages in the 2008 Mumbai attacks at the Taj Hotel.

It is produced by Southern star Mahesh Babu under production by Sony Pictures with the collaboration of G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. It was shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and later dubbed in Malayalam. It will hit theaters on February 11, 2022.

7- Mogul The story of Gulshan Kumar

Aamir Khan will play the role of the late Gulshan Kumar, the founder of T-Series. Gulshan Grover will play the role of Dawood Ibrahim. Directed by Subhash Kapoor and funded by Bhushan Kumar under his own T-Series production house. The name of the biopic is Mogul, writing for the film has been completed and the production phase will begin in early 2022.

8- Biopic PV Sindhu

The story of the first Indian badminton player to win a World Championship gold medal will have Deepika Padukone starring as PV Sindhu.

Although there is no official information on the film at the moment, in September, Ranveer Singh shared a photo with badminton queen PV Sindhu in her IG post in which PV Sindhu with Ranveer and Deepika were dining at the restaurant, since then, rumors of the biopic have been circulating.

We cannot refute this claim, however, as we know that DP herself is the child of a successful badminton player named Prakash Padukone.

9- Biopic on Abhinav Bindra

Despite being two films old, Harshvardhan Kapoor managed to land a meaty role as Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra in his film biopic. Father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor will then appear in the biography of Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, Kannan also co-wrote this biopic with Abhay Koranne. It stars Harshvardhan as Abhinav Bindra and Anil as Apjit Bindra. It is also being produced under the home production banner of the lead actor, namely Anil Kapoor Film Company.

10- Gorkha

Akshay Kumar starrer Gorkha is based on the life of the veteran officer of the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army, Major General Ian Cardozo (5th Gorkha Rifles). along with Akshay, it stars Raaj Vishwakarma.

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Fame Funded by Ranjahana Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the Color Yellow Productions banner in collaboration with Cape Of Good Films.

It is with great honor that we present to you akshaykumar as Major General Ian Cardozo in #Gorkha!

Based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a story of courage and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/YuTBFgAffg – Yellow color productions (@cypplOfficial) October 15, 2021

Biopic fever is at an all time high and it certainly doesn’t seem to be going away. Besides those listed above, there are many other ongoing biopic projects like Osho, Shakeela, and Salute (Rakesh Sharma biopic).

Most casting and movie stories line up well with each other, but only time will tell which movie turns into a box office hit and which will stay forever.

Only star power doesn’t help biopics, good content as well as great storytelling is the key to creating a successful Bollywood biopic, Mohammad Azharuddin’s biopic is the perfect example.