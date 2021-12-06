Vicktrina to be married soon. Virushka to Deepveer, the Names of Bollywood Celebrity Couples We Love





As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaifs’ wedding date draws closer, VickTrina fans can’t keep their cool. Yep, that’s a cute nickname the couple got from their fans. Other Bollywood couples are also affectionately referred to by the fusion of their names. The list includes Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as Virushka, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as DeepVeer, and more. Here are all the celebrity couple names we love: VIRUSKA Fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharmas have joined the couple name movement with Virushka. The two tied the knot in December 2017. The couple celebrated an intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy, which was attended by close friends and family. Virat and Anushka welcomed their first baby, Vamika, in January 2021. Real relationship goals, right? DEEP SPRING Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh traveled to Dehradun to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. The couple got married in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in 2018. Ranveer and Deepika first performed together in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela in 2013. Their crackling chemistry was unmissable and the fans have started calling them DeepVeer. They dated for six years and have been married for 3 years now. SAIFEENA Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood and affectionately called Saifeena. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding on October 16, 2012. The couple’s first son, Taimur Ali Khan, was born in 2016. Kareena gave birth to their second child, son Jeh Ali Khan, on February 21, 2021. RAALIA After the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushals, the next big Bollywood fans Shaadi are eagerly awaiting that of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The two have been in a relationship for a few years and are called Raalia by fans. They will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerjis Brahmastra. NICKYANKA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a big wedding in December 2018. The couple held two wedding ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur – a traditional Hindu wedding and a Christian one. They often share beloved photos with each other and amaze their fans. Nickyanka puts out love all the time, right? ALL ABOUT VICKYTRINAS SHAADI Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will get married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, a resort town in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple will stay in their more expensive suites, which costs Rs 7 lakh per night. Vicky and Katrinas’ wedding guests were forced to sign an NDA clause. They will be hosting a big reception in Mumbai after their wedding. Which celebrity couple name do you prefer? READ ALSO | 3 things Katrina Kaif wants in her ideal man. Old interview goes viral READ ALSO | Vicky and Katrina to take helicopter to wedding venue after landing in Jaipur to avoid paps: Sources

