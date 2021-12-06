Opera explores gender identity Grawemeyer Music Prize 2022





LOUISVILLE, Ky. Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth won the 2022 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition for Orlando, an opera based on a novel by Virginia Woolf about a genre-changing poet whose adventures spanned more than three centuries. The opera, an unconventional piece embracing a wide range of musical styles from Tudor-era ballads to modern electronic sound layering, was commissioned by the Vienna State Opera and premiered on stage in 2019, according to a statement from the U of L. Neuwirth was inspired for Orlando’s three-hour work: A Biography, Woolfs 1928, a fictional account of a young male poet from the 16th century in England who becomes a woman at 30 and lives until the beginning of the 20th century. The book, which shows how gender can be fluid in different circumstances, is considered a feminist classic and has been widely studied by academics focusing on women’s, gender and transgender issues, according to the press release. U of L. “I wanted to reflect the wonderful diversity of life and evoke a subtle form of sexual attraction that cannot be categorized into just one gender,” Neuwirth told U of L. Additionally, the main character refuses to be treated with condescension and condescension, something that happens to women over and over again, with no end in sight. Neuwirth, whose growing idols included punk rockers such as the Beastie Boys and Patti Smith, knew his work would go against conservative norms on human sexuality and some would push them back. She has known such prejudices before and since the release of her opera. “As a woman, I have encountered several negative behaviors, also in my collaborations with (Austrian playwright) Elfriede Jelinek as a librettist, which I certainly would not have known as a man,” Neuwirth told the Courier Journal. “I think this is even more true for transgender and binary people, who encounter him every day of their lives. “My goal in writing this opera was to show that humanity, not gender, is the force that binds us all together no matter what political climate we find ourselves in. As at the end of my ‘Orlando’: a fragile hope for a society in a peaceful, post-national world. “ Neuwirth studied composition at the Vienna University of Music and the Performing Arts and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and painting and film at the San Francisco Art Institute. She lives and teaches in Vienna. Earlier this year, she won the 2021 Wolf Prize for Music, an international award presented in Israel, the U of L said. “‘Orlando’ is a huge and extremely ambitious work,” Marc Satterwhite, who heads the Grawemeyer Music Prize, said in a statement. “The multifaceted libretto and score challenges our preconceptions about gender and sex roles and tests our ideas about what opera is and is not.” Ricordi Berlin, the German subsidiary of Italian music publisher Casa Ricordi, published the winning work. Next year’s Grawemeyer Award recipients are named this week pending formal approval from university administrators. The annual awards of $ 100,000 also honor founding ideas in the world order, psychology, education and religion. The recipients will travel to Louisville in April to accept their awards and give free lectures on their winning ideas, the U of L said.

