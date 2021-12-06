Interesting! Bollywood stars who have remained friends announce their divorce

MUMBAI: It is very common to hear that Bollywood couples have broken up even after having had a very long relationship. However, it is also very common to see that even after divorces or separations, these celebrities remain friends with their ex-partners. In this article, we introduce you to some Bollywood celebrities who remain friends after their divorce.

Much to everyone’s shock, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced their divorce after being strong for almost 16 years. The couple split this year in July. However, Aamir and Kiran still remain good friends for the sake of their son Azad. The ex-couple are also on good terms with Aamir’s first wife, Reena Dutta.

Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan were one of the sexiest couples in Bollywood. But they decided to go their separate ways. However, they managed to stay on good terms and share their children’s co-parenting rights. Recently, the ex-couple was also seen in theaters with their children.

Arbaz Khan and Malaika Arora

Arbaz Khan and Malaika Arora have been together for almost two decades. It was a shock to all their fans when the couple decided to go their separate ways. Breaking all stereotypes, the two have not only remained friends but have also been seen celebrating festivals in each other.

Arjun Rampal and more Jessia

Arjun Rampal is currently dating Gabriella Demetrides. The actor had previously married Mehr Jessia and has two daughters with her. They remain good friends even after their divorce.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabhani

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabhani were in a 16-year relationship before they ended their marriage. They share a good relationship and have two daughters. Currently, Farhan is in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar.

