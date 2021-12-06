Entertainment
Interesting! Bollywood stars who have remained friends announce their divorce
These Bollywood stars remained friends even after their divorce.
06 Dec 2021
Bombay
MUMBAI: It is very common to hear that Bollywood couples have broken up even after having had a very long relationship. However, it is also very common to see that even after divorces or separations, these celebrities remain friends with their ex-partners. In this article, we introduce you to some Bollywood celebrities who remain friends after their divorce.
Aamir Khan Kiran Rao Reena Dutta
Much to everyone’s shock, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced their divorce after being strong for almost 16 years. The couple split this year in July. However, Aamir and Kiran still remain good friends for the sake of their son Azad. The ex-couple are also on good terms with Aamir’s first wife, Reena Dutta.
Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan were one of the sexiest couples in Bollywood. But they decided to go their separate ways. However, they managed to stay on good terms and share their children’s co-parenting rights. Recently, the ex-couple was also seen in theaters with their children.
Arbaz Khan and Malaika Arora
Arbaz Khan and Malaika Arora have been together for almost two decades. It was a shock to all their fans when the couple decided to go their separate ways. Breaking all stereotypes, the two have not only remained friends but have also been seen celebrating festivals in each other.
Arjun Rampal and more Jessia
Arjun Rampal is currently dating Gabriella Demetrides. The actor had previously married Mehr Jessia and has two daughters with her. They remain good friends even after their divorce.
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabhani
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabhani were in a 16-year relationship before they ended their marriage. They share a good relationship and have two daughters. Currently, Farhan is in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar.
