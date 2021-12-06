Why everyone loves to hate Kenny G, according to jazz musician himselfExBulletin



Kenny Gorelick, better known as Kenny G, is a musical hero for legions of fans around the world. Yet to an equally fervent degree, the smooth jazz icon is also the subject of memes, mockery, and more than its fair share of scathing reviews.

A new HBO documentary, Listen to Kenny G, sets out to explore why the music of one of the best-selling instrumental artists of all time is both revered and vilified by so many.

In it we mean the man himself. And Kenny G is fully aware of how much his music is hated. But his feelings are not hurt.

“I don’t mind them saying what they say,” he said in an interview with NPR’s David Folkenflik.

No matter how dismayed the dogmatic protectors of the traditional, Gorelick says, he does his own thing.

“They have to think that my music is somehow going to damage the reputation of traditional jazz, which shouldn’t have any effect on anything,” he said. “They have every right to be protective if that’s what they want to do. I have other things to do, which is to create and to practice.”

Director Penny Lane (Our Nixon, Glory to Satan?) tells NPR that what started as an idea to capture a passionate conflict of tastes between music critics and fans has turned into a film more focused on the man himself.

“At first I saw Kenny as an object, a screen that I could project this conflict onto,” Lane said. But when she got to know him, she said, “He’s so charismatic and interesting that he started to take the film more and more, which was really beneficial for the film in so many ways.”

The following interview has been condensed and edited. To listen to the audio version, click on the link above.

David Folkenflik: Let’s start with you, Kenny G. I’m curious, what was your reaction when Penny presented this idea to you?

Gorelick: Well I like the way she said it when she introduced it to me. She told me that, she said, you know, your music is very popular. You’ve had huge success around the world, and that makes some people really angry. I would like to make a film on this. And I thought, you know what? That’s a great idea, Penny. Let’s do it.

And, Penny, we’ve heard your pitch. Why did you want to make the movie?

Way: Well, like Kenny just said, I’ve always found it very interesting but also funny that Kenny’s music inspires such anger in some people. And I just thought trying to explore that and answer the question of why it would be productive and might be an interesting contribution to music criticism.

What don’t people know about Kenneth Gorelick that they might have learned from this movie?

Gorelick: They probably don’t know, you know, the privacy of my work ethic and how much I practice and how I think I play the saxophone. Maybe they learned that I took a lot of risks in my own way early in my career when, you know, really, there was no focus for the style of music I was making, and I made music just from my own heart.

I mean, in the mid ’80s, you know, we had nothing of what we have today, computers, cell phones. So there was no way of knowing, for example, what music is being made here or there. I basically created my music in my own little space just because it was inside of me.

Why do you think your music is so polarizing to so many people? Not that there are a lot of people in America or the world who don’t say, hey, that’s great; is that there are people who actively seem to dislike him.

Gorelick: You know, there are people in the world who really feel protective of certain things. And there are people who are very protective of traditional jazz and the style of traditional jazz. I play a different style of music.

I just play my instrument as I play it. I play it differently from others. I write different songs. And I do what I do. And everyone has the right to say what they want.

Penny, what do you hope audiences take away from your documentary?

Way: I think at the end of the day this movie is about how music is so deeply tied to our sense of personal identity and social allegiances. And I want people to really don’t think about it because I’m trying to change it. I just think that on occasion it’s good to remember that when you attack a particular artist or piece of art you are kind of attacking the people who like it. You know, you don’t do it on purpose. There is something about music that is so deeply connected with how we view who we are and how we view what other people are.

You really can’t watch this movie and not know how well this guy is training. I mean, whatever you do, it’s pretty clear to me, Kenny, that you’re even practicing folding your laundry just to get everything accurate.

Gorelick: Thanks very much. I appreciate that. And, by the way, I love to train. So that’s fun for me.

If people somehow get the message that, you know, what’s really in my heart is this, and it might take me 20 years to, you know, accomplish this thing that I know being the right thing for me, but I’m gonna devote the time to it if they have the opportunity to do it, maybe the message is to stick with what you like. And probably big things are going to happen.

And even if you don’t have, say, the same kind of business success that I had that, again, wasn’t my motivation, you’re going to feel good about your life because you did what you did. you wanted to do. And that, to me, is the ultimate happiness and peace that you would get in your life if you could do this.