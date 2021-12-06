How the drug case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son was a warning to Bollywood

Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside his home in Mumbai (Getty Images)

Shah Rukh Khan, undoubtedly one of the Bollywoodmost thoughtful voices, sold a bold mark of romance to generations of fans in India with his trademark cheek for over three decades.

But a month after his son Aryan was released from prison on bail, after spending 26 days in drug custody, those who follow the cogs of Bollywood believe India’s right-wing Hindu nationalist government is doing it. everything possible to control the multi-billion dollar industry that runs on the power of the brand. And the articulate Muslim actor is a global brand.

The case sends a message to an alarmed industry that no one is above the government’s scrutiny.

What do we say when a powerful character [like Mr Khan] is forced to occupy this post, says Ranjani Mazumder, professor of film studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. The independent.

You send a message that we can sue even the big ones. Imagine the terror spreading across the country, she said.

October 2, 24 years old Aryan Khan, along with seven other people, was arrested by plainclothes officers from drug enforcement agencies while he was allegedly aboard a cruise ship for a two-day musical trip.

After the raid, the Narcotics Control Bureau revealed that it had recovered an assortment of illicit substances and 130,000 rupees (1,260) from the luxury liner. He accused Aryan of involvement in the consumption, sale and purchase “of illicit substances.

Over the next few days, Shah Rukh Khan’s worry-filled face was splashed in the media in India.

It all started to get fishy very soon after, notes film critic Sucharita Tyagi.

When you know the quantity [of drugs recovered], this [Khans] bail is repeatedly refused, that there is this private detective who [was caught up in the whole incident] but now gone, you don’t know what to think of the story anymore, explains Tyagi.

Film critic Rohini Ramnathan says something bigger was happening.

For me they make an example of this boy [Aryan]she said, pointing to the case of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested on New Years Day in 2021 for wanting to make jokes that would hurt the religious feelings of Hindus. Faruqui spent 37 days in jail before the Supreme Court of India granted interim bail to the 28-year-old comedian.

Over the past two months, there has been systematic targeting of young Muslim men in India, Ramnathan says, noting the similarities between the Aryan arrests and Faruquis. They are two young Indians, in the public eye, whose only fault could be that they come from a certain religious background, she said.

But Aryan is not the public figure in this case; his father is.

The romantic hero of Bollywood evergreen love stories like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is called King Khan by his fans despite humble beginnings and an outsider status.

Khan was born and raised in the capital New Delhi, where he attended a Christian missionary school and graduated from the University of Delhi.

Her first break from showbiz was in 1988 with a Hindi-language TV show on India’s public broadcaster. Two years later, when his mother died of cancer, he moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in film.

Khan has appeared in over 60 films, 17 of which have grossed over 1 billion rupees ($ 13 million) each, he owns a production company and has won numerous national and international awards, while recognizing the role played by fans in its ascent. His 2016 film Fan is a stop to the fame and complex relationship actors share with millions of admirers in a nation obsessed with cinema.

He’s the kind of star I wouldn’t hesitate to admire because he’s smart, cultured and has traveled a lot, he has a strong philosophical sense and is extremely interesting to chat with, says film critic Ankur Pathak.

While interviewing the actor in a high-profile 2015 interview for Khans’ 50th birthday, journalist Barkha Dutt asked him to comment on the political climate in the country, especially following the nationalist’s rise to power. Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khan replied that religious intolerance would return India to the Dark Ages.

There is nothing less important than religious intolerance, Khan said, adding that it was not the way forward for any country.

Journalist Kaveree Bamzai recalls that the actor was “terribly trolled after the interview. Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a staunch supporter of Hindutva, compared Khan to a terrorist.

Actor Aamir Khan, a contemporary of Shah Rukhs, was also trolled when he said he was alarmed by the rise of intolerance in India in 2016. The high-billed superstar was the subject of a vitriolic online campaign that led e-commerce platform Snapdeal to retire him as its brand ambassador.

At the end of the day, Pathak says, everyone is aware that if you take a stand, it’s inevitable that people will come after you. Tax raids carried out on the residences of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannus in Mumbai earlier this year have been criticized by many in the industry as vindictive, as both Kashyap and Pannu have been outspoken criticisms of Modi. The official line was that the raids had investigated suspected tax evasion.

Bamzai, who wrote the book titled The Three Khans: and the emergence of a new India, says the current government understands the immense soft power that Bollywood wields. “That’s precisely why he’s trying to control it.

The government has also called on prominent members of the Bollywood industry to espouse its nation-building ideas. And not everyone lined up, Bamzai added.

The three Khans Bamzai refers to include Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman Khan’s most successful Bollywood A-listers. They were notably absent from a selfie of Prime Minister Modi taken with popular actors before the 2019 elections.

Even if you are not a fan of Shah Rukh, its impact is undeniable, ”says Tyagi. Ultimately, if there is a regime, or a ruling party, or a government, that seeks to harness the power of pop culture icons, then Khan holds the most power in this ecosystem, he argues. -she.

Aryan Khan (C), son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (AFP via Getty Images)

Many of Khans’ film industry colleagues have not publicly expressed their support for the actor, and experts say it’s because a climate of fear and self-censorship has gripped the industry. .

There was a surge of support and love for the actor online as #MySRKStory started to become a trend on Twitter. Everyone, it seemed, had a Shah Rukh Khan story to share and, according to economist Shrayana Bhattacharya, this is his real power.

Bhattacharya is the author of a new book, Desperately seeking Shahrukh which explores Indian women’s relationship with livelihood, independence and freedom through Shah Rukhs fandom stories. One of the important themes of the book, she said, is deconstructing the power of an icon.

Something I found truly remarkable about Mr. Khan is that everywhere I have been his icon has created this space because of his songs, scenes and interviews that have people talking about themselves in a very thoughtful way, says the economist.

Pathak believes Khan’s fame was unaffected by the scandal for a more romantic reason. He’s a man who taught us to love, he says, recounting Khan’s most successful on-screen avatar: the lover.

Hatred can’t even cause a minor dent in his legend, he says.

