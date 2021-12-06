Bollywood releases in November breathe life into the box office

It has been almost a month since major markets opened cinemas (some of them allowing 50 percent of the seating capacity) for the public to watch films. It was a bittersweet experience for some of the big banners that released films over the month.

Although the theaters opened to the public in October last year, they had to close again after the second wave of Covid this year. As a result, many large banners have not taken the risk of releasing films in the past 18 months.

While the film from the universe of cop Rohit Shettys Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh helped bring the theatrical exhibits to life, other big banner films like Yash Raj Films Bunty aur Babli 2, T Series Satyameva Jayate 2, Salman Khan Films Antim failed to impress the audience.

Interestingly, a comparison of post-Covid Bollywood (Hindi) releases in November 2021 with the same month of the five pre-Covid years (2015-2019) showed two trends. Only six Hindi-language films were released in 2021 compared to a high of 27 in 2019. However, box office collections from November 2021 releases accounted for almost 83% of November 2019 releases.

If the November 2016 and 2017 releases are taken into account, this year’s November collections exceeded them by 68% and 33% respectively.

100 crore club

November 2018 was better compared to other years, as two top actor films crossed 150 crore each that year. The movies were: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.O, and Amitabh Bachchan, star of Aamir Khan Hindustan thugs.

Salman khan Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015) and star Ayushman Khurana Bala (2019) crossed the 100 crore mark in November of those years.

However, none of the films released in November 2016 and 2017 exceeded the collection’s 100 crore at the box office.

The collection figures of all the films mentioned above (except Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo) were lower than in November 2021 Sooryavanshi. It should be noted that theaters in some states are operating at 50% capacity due to regulations in those states, and SooryavanshiCollection is considered important in such a situation.

According to data available on the Bollywood Movie Portal Hungama, the national box office collection of Sooryavanshi (which released on November 5) broke 190 crore on November 30, and it was still in theaters as some of the other Bollywood films released after that were released by that time.

Statistics from Bollywood Hungamas showed that Mumbai Territory (which operates with 50 percent theater occupancy) contributed a significant portion of total box office revenue for Sooryavanshi. Next come the territories of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Deepavali releases

Many big banners and big stars prefer a festival release for their films in order to increase box office collections.

Deepavali, which is one of such festivals, was celebrated in November in 2015, 2018 and 2021. It was celebrated in the last week of October in 2016 and 2019 thus extending the box office collection window for films released for the festival during the November of those years.

A comparative analysis of Deepavali versions shows that Akshay Kumars Sooryavanshi was almost close to the collection figures of its 2019 release House 4. Sooryavanshi had passed the years 2018 Hidostan thugs, and 2016 Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Why is 2021 important?

The November collections are growing in importance in the post-Covid world, as only six Hindi films were released in 2021 compared to releases in November 2015-19 (from nine in 2015 to a maximum of 27 in 2019).

The number of screens also declined over the 18-month period. According to an EY report for FICCI, released in March 2021, more than 1,000 single screens have rolled down the curtains in 2020. He said the lack of income for seven months (until unlocked 5) and the lack of content and audience visits to theaters contributed to this reduction.

According to Sizing the Cinema: An Ormax Media Report on Indias Theatrical Audience Reach, approximately 14.57 million people watched movies in theaters in 2019. Of these, 7.42 million people watched Hindi movies this year – the.

With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus creating fear across the world, it’s got to be seen how the theatrical exhibits play out in the coming months with some top actors gearing up for their films to be released.