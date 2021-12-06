Vivek Oberoi Says Bollywood is an “Exclusive Club”: “Last name and lobby you belong to matters more than talent”





Actor Vivek Oberoi has had a rough time in Bollywood and was almost deregistered at one point, but he doesn’t regret the professional decisions he made. Recently the actor, who has a crucial role in the Inside Edge web show, said Bollywood has now become an “exclusive club”, where last names take priority over talent. He also said he was doing his best to develop new talent.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times on how he always cherishes his hectic journey, he went on to say, “As far as the practicalities go, being (sounds funny when I say this) being an elderly person who has been around for 20 years, I feel like we’ve missed a round or two. “ He added: “A big complaint I have against my industry is that we haven’t developed the nursery that nurtures young talent. It’s difficult. We walked into this exclusive club where it’s either the last name or who you know or what lobby or what darbar you do a salaam that counts, not your talent. It is sad. Vivek added that he was doing his best to attract “new and fresh” talent and support new players. He mentioned that during the Inside Edge show, he asked the producers of Excel to put Richa Chadha’s name above his own. “When I did this show (Inside Edge), for the little women’s empowerment story I have in mind, I asked Excel (producers Excel Entertainment) to put Richa Chadha’s name on top. of mine. Even though technically I’ve been in the industry longer than she did, I said no to Richa Chadha and then Vivek Oberoi. It’s good and it’s something that I celebrate, ”he said, adding that he“ celebrates ”all of his female colleagues. “I celebrate Richa as a great actor and I’m lucky to have worked with her. That serenity, that feeling of shedding all the hierarchical structures and just being creatives having fun on sets, is what who should drive it, ”he said. Vivek Oberoi debuted with Company in 2002, then shot films such as Saathiya, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Omkara. Currently, he is playing an important role in the Inside Edge web show.

