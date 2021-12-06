The Limits kicks off with Jay Williams on January 4ExBulletin











December 6, 2021; Washington DC’s new NPR podcast starring media personality, commentator and former basketball player Jay Williams will air the first week of January, but you can listen to the trailer right now. In a rapidly changing celebrity world, Limits with Jay Williams explores how some of today’s greatest personalities navigate personal brand dynamics as a celebrity for all of their struggles, vulnerabilities, and rocky paths to success. Few people understand the art of bouncing better than Williams, now author, entrepreneur and ESPN host. Each week he will deepen his knowledge with heavyweights from the world of sports, entertainment and pop culture to understand the principles of faith, vision and courage that they live by in order to overcome doubts and build their empires. Each week he will deepen his knowledge with key players from the worlds of entertainment, music, lifestyle, pop culture, business and sports to share their strategies for building empires out of their personalities. “In this podcast, I want to talk about how we define those limits and what it means to exceed them,” Williams said. “Each week we’ll talk to people who have done just that: push the envelope and achieve great things.” “Jay brings a new angle on exploring what it takes to do it, what it takes to think outside the box, what it takes to believe in yourself and push the boundaries,” said Anya Grundmann , Senior Vice President for Programming and Audience Development. “We want to reclaim the stories of people who have taken unconventional paths and Jay is the perfect person to do it. Jay has a beautifully empathetic mind and voice and a special way of connecting with people.” From tycoons and musicians to chefs and CEOs, listeners will learn how successful people define, push and exceed their limits. During this first season, Williams will face Maverick Carter, Charlamagne Tha God, Gabrielle Union and Marcus Samuelson, among others. New episodes are released every Tuesday starting January 4. Fans of the show will also be able to unlock sponsorship-free listening and bonus content with a paid subscription. Subscribers will have access to exclusive weekly nuggets of inspiration from Jay and his guests – a book they read, a daily routine they maintain that helps them stay on top, advice they received from a mentor who helped them reach their next level, or a defining moment that became a catalyst for their success. About NPR NPR, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is widely known for its rigorous reporting and unparalleled storytelling that connects millions of Americans every day on radio, online, and in person. NPR strives to create an audience that is more informed, challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and 17 international offices, NPR and its member stations are never far from where a story takes place. Listeners can find NPR by connecting to their local member stations (npr.org/stations), and it’s now easy to listen to our stories on smart speakers. Ask your smart speaker to “Play NPR” and you will be connected to the live stream from your local member station. Your speaker can also access NPR podcasts, NPR One, NPR News Now, and Visual Newscast is available to selected speakers. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Press contact Dave Donovan [email protected] Isabel Lara [email protected]

