Vivek Oberoi Calls Bollywood “Exclusive Club” Where Last Names Matter | People News





New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, whose Inside Edge series released its third season on December 3, has a take on Bollywood and it’s not very pretty. The “Masti” actor, in an interview, said he believes Bollywood does not nurture young talent and called it an “exclusive club”. He also said that in Bollywood, unfortunately, only someone’s last name or contacts matters. Speaking of Bollywood with 20 years of experience in this field, Vivek told Hindustan Times: “As far as the practicalities go, being (sounds funny when I say this) being a senior that’s been around for 20 years. years, I think we missed a round or two. A big complaint I have against my industry is that we haven’t developed the nursery that nurtures young talent. It’s difficult. We did in this exclusive club where it’s either last name or who you know or who lobby or what darbar you do a salaam that counts, not your talent. It is sad. “ He added, “For an industry to thrive, for an industry to grow, you need new ideas, you need people to come and you need to be a welcoming space. Vivek Oberoi said that OTT is a platform for newcomers to thrive and shine. Work-wise, Vivek was recently seen in the Inside Edge 3 web series released on Amazon Prime. The actor’s other works include his role in the 2019 film “PM Narendra Modi”, his Malayalam debut in the film “Lucifer” in 2019 as well. He also appeared as a judge on the reality TV show “India’s Best Dramebaaz” the same year. Now, he’s been a part of the OTT sports TV show “Inside Edge” for three seasons. It was created by Karan Anshuman and published on Prime Video. The intriguing series revolved around a fictional T20 cricket team whose owners engage in spot repairs. Live

