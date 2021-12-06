Insecure: for the first time, every costume was designed by a black woman





Had the two been successful, there would have been several other outfit changes for the four women as well as supporting characters Lawrence, Condola and Nathan, who all make cameo appearances in the episode and also wear black designer looks. Rae, however, stepped in to dampen their enthusiasm at one point. Issa ruined our lives and told us we couldn’t add more outfits, says Turini. She wrote an email like, just to be clear, this is the same daytime! remembers Aniobi. Working so closely on episode seven has been a bonding experience for Turini and Aniobi, who are both Virgins and act on it. In the past, Turini would joke that they were on rocky terrain because Aniobi was usually in charge of giving notes on the costumes: I was like, you’re my nemesis. She literally called me her nemesis in front of me, on set, other people, in texts everywhere, Aniobi says, corroborating. The two eventually got used to each other’s work styles and were able to predict how the other would react to certain ideas and suggestions. It has become like working with the family, says Turini. Now that Unsafe is almost complete, both hope to have similar work experiences in the future. In the meantime, they have warm reflections of the show, satisfied with the place it has carved out for itself in culture and assured of the legacy it will leave. I hope in 10 years, or 20 years, when people watch reruns of Unsafe, they still feel connected to the wardrobe, says Turini. She adds that other costume designers, not just black designers, should add black designers to their shows. It doesn’t always have to be on our shoulders, she said. Aniobi agrees, noting how Unsafe supported black talent and made representation part of its mission. From music to the wardrobe through the places, [Insecure] is a capsule of our culture now, says Aniobi. I don’t know what show will come next that will kiss us so deeply in this way. I want this to continue. I don’t want this to be a moment. But it was a beautiful one so far. More great stories from Vanity Fair Jennifer Lawrence Exclusive: I had no life. I thought I should go get one

