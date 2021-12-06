Arshad Warsi: I spent 25 years in Bollywood, and I’m still looking for a job | Bollywood

It’s been 25 years since actor Arshad Warsi entered Bollywood, but the feeling of fun hasn’t left him. The actor is grateful to everyone who believed in him and says he has a long road ahead of him.

After working as a choreographer in a song from the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Warsi made his acting debut with Tere Mere Sapne, which was released on December 6, 1996. Since then, it has been a journey full of ups and downs.

I am both surprised and happy to have spent 25 years in Bollywood. Mujhe laga nahi tha ke mein 25 saal tak tik paunga idhar. It was so scary when I saw all my peers disappear one after the other. I used to think of ab agala number mera hai, Warsi tells us.

Looking back, shares the 53-year-old, I was petrified to make my debut because I had never played before. I was so scared to make a movie. I did my best not to make a movie. I’m one of the few races who’ve done their best to get out of the movie. Because I was so afraid of failure.

I was afraid to fail and then wander around, with everyone saying ke yeh bechara hero banne aaya tha idhar. From going through a bad phase to working nonstop, I’ve seen it all. I am grateful to all of the people who have had faith in me and continue to have faith in me and the public. I feel like there’s going to be another long journey ahead of me, voices the actor, adding, therefore, (the truth is), I’ve spent 25 years in the industry, and I’m still looking for a job because that’s how the industry is.

For a long time he assumed it was pure luck that he got a job, I was like, Arrey, people think I’m an actor, wow. So that has been an element of surprise all the time for a very long time. As he explored more characters he became more confident in his craft and can now proudly say, I know my job. This phase is over where I would be like tukka lag gaya. I definitely have a little talent in me.

He also admits that at one point, the folks in the movie’s fraternity got a bad impression of him and frowned on him. After a long time, I realized that it was because of the people I had hired, like my managers, who had been rude to them all, he admits.

He rectified his team, as well as his path, and it worked in his favor. Over the years he has impressed audiences and critics with his performances in projects such as the Munna bhai series, Ishqiya (2010), the Golmaal franchise, Jolly LLB (2013), Dawn (2005) and Asur. And he has lots of projects in mind.

I am grateful for each passing day. Because if you face the reality you can say, I am getting old, and the work can go slowly. But it doesn’t look like it. I’m too busy all of a sudden, he said.

In fact, he likes to experiment after losing the fear of failure. I don’t take failures or successes too seriously. Also, I don’t give up very easily. These are things that have worked for me subconsciously, concludes the actor.