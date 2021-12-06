Live updates: Jussie Smollett trial





The sixth witness called by the defense was Jussie Smollett, to testify in his own defense. He faces six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making false reports to police that he was the victim of a hate crime in early 2019. The former “Empire” actor pleaded no guilty of all charges and has repeatedly denied inventing or orchestrating the attack. . His testimony in the early afternoon focused on his relationship with the Osundairo brothers, including Ola, whom Smollett said was someone he was not friends with. When defense attorney Nenye Uche asked if he could trust Ola, Smollett replied: I knew I couldn’t. He kind of scared me, Smollett told jurors. Whenever we were around him, he didn’t speak to me. Every time we had to leave it felt like we had to squeeze in. But Smollett testified that he didn’t necessarily see this as a problem. He didn’t feel me, that’s good. Who is he for me? Its good. Bola Osundairo, however, was someone Smollett considered a friend, whom he called Bon. Smollett not only testified that Bon would help him get drugs, including cocaine, but also that a sexual relationship began to form between the two in a Chicago bathhouse. One night the two were out, and Smollett testified that they got a private room and took more drugs and stuff, getting fucked. On another occasion, Smollett told jurors that he and Bon ran away from Ola after the three were at a female strip club together. Smollett said they got a private room again and kissed a bit, masturbating together. Bola Osundairo denied this during his testimony earlier in the trial and said he was not even aware there was sexual tension. Separately, Smollett explained to jurors that he frequently smoked and drove as a means of writing music and as a substitute for not being approached by fans on the street. You couldn’t just walk down the street, he said, mentioning that these trips would also include walks around his own neighborhood while smoking a blunt. Smollett would make these trips on his own, but he’s had others in the car as well, including Bon at too high a frequency to count. The testimony is ongoing and will continue with direct questioning after the court lunch break at around 3 p.m. ET.

