Shefali Shah on extending expiration date for Bollywood actresses

In an industry where marriage, motherhood or the transition to the age of 30 often relegates an actor to the roles of sister, mother or even grandmother, Shefali Shah stands out as an anomaly. Over two decades ago, after years of starring in TV shows, Shah made her big screen debut, portraying the role of Bhiku Mhatres Pyaari’s wife in the cult film. Satya (1998). A decade since then, she has played Akshay Kumars’ mother in While: Race against time (2005) and wife of Amitabh Bachchans in The Last Lear (2007). In 2015 she landed Dil Dhadakne Do, her most commercial film to date, in which she plays Neelam, mother of Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (who, in reality, is only 10 years younger than her mother on screen).

Where most of the actors remain relevant by ensuring their visibility on screen, Shah has taken the opposite stance by choosing to inhabit only worlds and characters outside of his own reality. I made certain choices that obviously put me in a much older age bracket, says Shah, who has always been selective in her plans, a trait that she believes is key to her longevity as a ‘actress. It took years of patience and discernment until she got her starring role in the 2019 Netflix series Delhi Crime, which won Best Drama Series at the 48th International Emmy Awards. In the series, Shah stars as Police Inspector Vartika Chaturvedi, a role that marked a turning point in his career. Before Delhi Crime, although I played important roles, I also did not have roles suitable for my age. Vartika is one of the strongest female characters written in film or television, says the 48-year-old of her role based on former Delhi Police DCP Chhaya Sharma, who solved the case of the 2012 brutal gang rape in Delhi.

These days, Shah is having the busiest year of his career. In addition to completing the second season of Delhi Crime, she will also be seen in the medical drama series Human, as well as three feature filmsdarling (alongside Alia Bhatt), Doctor G (with Ayushmann Khurrana), and Jalsa (with Vidya Balan). Previously, the lifespan of an actress was probably up to 25 years. Directors and producers weren’t sure what to do with actresses older than that, besides portraying them as mothers, sisters, etc. And while Shah has played these assigned roles often, his biggest problem is defining an actor by a character, which never really offers a full story. Take Vartika, who is a working woman and a mother. But women are only recognized as one-dimensional: housewife, mother, working woman … Once you have played Amitabh Bachchans ‘wife or Akshay Kumars’ mother, there is no way you can. ‘being a central character, and playing a heroine is out of the question, adds Shah, who sees OTT services as a catalyst for change.

For actors who didn’t easily fit the Bollywood stereotype, streaming platforms not only helped them push the boundaries of creativity with their content-based shows, but also opened up opportunities with a whole new variety of independent roles. age and character-oriented. With OTT and the way writers go about it today, they can see that this is a woman and that she is in her prime in her 30s and 40s, says Shah, who broke the mold by becoming the center of the story in Delhi Crime.

American essayist and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson once said: “Do not go where the road can lead you, go where there is no road and leave a mark. And Shah paved the way for women over 40 in an infamously ageist industry. Characters don’t have an expiration date and I never aspired to be a star. I don’t have a very long CV but I do have a strong one, she says of her hard-hitting filmography. Where I am now, well, is a resurrection. I’m so happy about it, but I’m also hungry to do more, adds the actor, who remains one of OTT’s freshest stars today.

Shefali Shah won the Performer of the Year award at Vogue Women of the Year 2021.

