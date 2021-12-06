Why Samantha isn’t in the Sex and the City reboot

In Sex and the city, Samantha Jones provided much of the eponymous coitus. Played by Kim Cattrall over six seasons and two movies, she has swing sex, group sex, work sex, public sex, lesbian sex, elder sex, and sex with a dildo model. professional. It’s a golden loop of cocks in season two, struggling with both too small and too big penises. At least she attempts to seduce a priest and succeeds in convincing a man to groom his pubic hair in the name of gender equality. She literally uses her Rabbit vibrator. More than any other character, his sexual adventure leaves nothing to chance.

So when Sex and the cityrenewal, And just like that, was announced, it was particularly surprising that Cattrall did not join the cast with former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Why would SATC continue without sex? Would it be fair And the city? How do you fill the sexual void of Samantha’s waist without this electric figure?

It turns out that Samantha’s exclusion doesn’t have much to do with the story, but rather a feud between Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Samantha’s dear friend, Carrie Bradshaw, and who has been executive producer of the old and new series. While the actresses portrayed platonic soulmates, the two, according to Cattrall, collided when the cameras stopped rolling.

Looking back with this lens, stories that made Samantha fat, being arrested in Abu Dhabi (and have a condom crisis in a souk), and impulsively dyeing his pubic hair a red-orange in a misguided attempt to avoid his impending death, could be bitingly interpreted as Parker applying nasty, slow torture to his rival. Yet the two never let what went off screen turn into onscreen animosity. It’s a testament both to the fact that fans want to see the women of SATC be friends until their last days.

Like many feuds across time and space, one side turned it all around, mostly on Instagram. The rest of the fighting unfolded in denials, podcast interviews, and oblique family references. And if you put all of those clues together, it’s no complete surprise that Cattrall doesn’t appear in the reboot and likely never be seen again on the series.

Kim Cattrall, Kim Cattrall’s Mom Believes Sarah Jessica Parker Is An Emotional Terrorist

The eruption that apparently drove the nail into Samantha Jones’ metaphor SATC coffin took place in 2018 (the character, it seems, would have moved abroad in And just like that). Cattrall’s younger brother Chris passed away in February 2018 and she posted a memento of him on February 4. Two days later, she thanked fans and colleagues for sending support from her family. Six days later, Cattrall clarified that thank you message, saying she received the warmest wishes from someone she didn’t want: Sarah Jessica Parker.

My mother asked me today when are you going @sarahjessicaparker, this hypocrite, leave you alone? Cattrall wrote, explaining that not only Parker had upset her, but Mother Cattrall as well. Your continued tenderness is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me be VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I am writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your beautiful girlish personality.

Cattrall could have emailed or texted this note to Parker, who said the sources had sent condolences both publicly and privately. But Cattrall chose to say them in public. In doing so, the post garnered a lot of attention, attracting over 78,000 likes and 25,000 comments. Much of this attention has undoubtedly come from SATC Fans. It was also a clear confirmation from the Cattralls that she didn’t like Parker, that she didn’t like Parker, and that she apparently would never like Parker.

This type of dissemination of dirty laundry does not occur regularly in Hollywood. Actors like Cattrall are told to never confirm salacious gossip as it could risk future prospects that make money in the future. Cattrall has artfully played the game for years, including six seasons and two movies, so she adamantly declares that she doesn’t like Parker is a turnaround of the proverbial script.

While this explosion took many by surprise, it was actually Cattrall doubling down on comments she made in a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan. She told Morgan that she and Parker were coworkers, not friends. The middle ground we had was the series and the series is over. … Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer … I don’t know what her problem is. I’ve never done it, says Cattrall.

In his Instagram post, Cattrall linked a story from the New York Post who detailed the break between the two stars. According to the Post, Parker, who was reportedly upset by the popularity of receiving Cattralls in the show’s first seasons, began to chill Cattrall and isolate him from co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

This division was apparently confirmed by executive producer Michael Patrick King in 2018. As the series progressed, the characters, everyone grew, it became family. Kristin, Cynthia and Sarah Jessica became one group, and Kim never mentally joined. Kristin and Cynthia went into the light, King told the Origins podcast in an episode on SATC.

The experience was apparently so bitter that Cattrall wouldn’t even have wanted to sign for the 2008 film, but did so after asking for and receiving more money. His argument was that Samantha was a star as beloved as Parkers Carrie, and Parker was making more money the whole race. In the end, Cattrall would have been paid $ 7 million for the first film and Parker $ 15 million. This movie has become disgusting $ 415 million, causing a sequel. Cattrall was reluctant to participate in Sex and the city 2, but ultimately made the movie (winning Parkers $ 10million, reportedly earning $ 20million).

My mom asked me today: When is Sarah Jessica Parker, that hypocrite, going to leave you alone? Kim cattrall

Cattralls reluctance has met with stories about diva behavior, although the origin of these rumors is unclear. Cattrall said at the time that his only request was not to want to make the movies in the first place. The popular tale that Cattrall is greedy for money and hard to work with makes it his fault that any attempt to relaunch the series or the sequel to the film is crushed. Pinning fan blame and anger on Cattrall isn’t quite fair to Cattrall, however, if she lived in an extremely unpleasant work environment.

Cattrall’s decision to strip Parker Ox on Instagram now appears to be the culmination of her experience rather than a reaction to Parker’s supporting comments.

Sarah Jessica Parker: Even though Kim Cattrall said I hate her, I don’t hate Kim Cattrall

Parker never addressed the Cattralls Instagram post directly, but did speak to Cattralls’ interview with Morgan. In an episode of Bravos from February 2018 Watch what is happening liveParker was asked what she thought of the Cattralls’ claims that they were not friends.

Sorry, Parker told host Andy Cohen, painting a more cordial picture than Cattrall did. I found it very upsetting because that is not how I remember our experience. I still think that what binds us is this experience, it was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our life.

Parker also spoke to People that same month, reiterating that she and Cattrall never fought. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing this role. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she had to say, and that’s her privilege, she said, pointing out that Cattralls’ interview with Morgan was misleading.

Almost three years later, on January 10, 2021, Parker announced on Instagram this And just like that would come to HBO Max. Parker tagged his co-stars Davis and Nixon but not Cattrall, and later confirmed that Samantha wouldn’t be on the show. King, executive producer of SATC who made those comments about Cattrall not being family, was the showrunner. Responsible for the content of HBO Maxs, Casey bloys, said the show would focus on the three remaining friends and show the realities of being 50 and having people in your life (presumably like Samantha) come and go.

Whether the fighting was real or not, Cattralls scorched earth reaction, along with Parkers’ claim that there had been no feud, ultimately sealed their future involvement in And just like that.

The whole series is built on the fantasy that these four women are friends. With Cattrall making it very clear that she doesn’t like Parker, the fantasy couldn’t continue. Each episode would unwittingly challenge viewers to spot the discord between the two conflicting actors. At the same time, Parkers is not how I remembered it and sorry you felt that way the apologies continue the tale that the on-screen friendship continued when the cameras stopped. turn. Her comments make it seem like it was Cattralls’ choice not to participate in the revival and the door is open if she ever returns, although she may not.

A fascinating wrinkle of this spinoff is that the legendary designer and stylist series Patricia Field will not join And just like that, citing a scheduling conflict. Fieldwork on the Netflix show Emilie in Paris, which was created by SATCthe other showrunner, Darren Star. Starr would have been an ally (according to tabloids) with Cattrall. And on May 17, 2021, Cattrall posted a photo with Field, calling her a friend and confidante:

This indicates that the split was not as straightforward as Samantha vs. Everyone, that there may have been bigger and more complicated factions on the Sex and the city together.

According to reports, And just like that will place Samantha in London she exists, but she does not meet her old friends. There was a previous rumor going around that the show would kill her; Samantha living in London at least leaves the possibility of a comeback. Apparently it would be easier to come back from the UK than to come back from the dead in the SATC cinematic universe, although both seem more achievable than Cattrall working with Parker again.