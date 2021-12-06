Arshad Warsi still looking for work in Bollywood





Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi recently completed 25 years in the Indian film industry. However, even after spending more than two decades, the famous star explained that he still had to look for work in showbiz. In an interview with Hindustan times, the Munna Bhai MBBS The star explained that he was sure he wouldn’t last that long in Bollywood. Warsi, who started his career in the film industry with the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne, commented: “I am both surprised and happy to have completed 25 years in Bollywood. Mujhe laga nahi tha ke mein 25 saal tak tik paunga idhar (I didn’t think I could do it for 25 years). It was so scary when I saw all my peers disappear one after the other. I used to think ‘ab agala number mera hai‘(I’m next). “ The 53-year-old recalls: “I was petrified to make my debut because I had never acted before. I was so scared to make a movie. I tried my best not to make a movie. movie. I’m one of the few races who did their best to get out of the movie. Because I was so afraid of failure. “He continued,” I was afraid to fail and then to fail. walk around, with everyone saying ‘yeh bechara hero banne aaya tha idhar’ (he came here to be a hero). From going through a bad phase to working nonstop, I’ve seen it all. I am grateful to all the people who trusted me and continue to trust me and the public. I feel like there’s going to be another long journey ahead of me. “ The Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet star then commented, “So (the truth is) I’ve spent 25 years in the industry, and I’m still looking for a job because that’s how the industry is.” Instead of trusting his talent, Warsi shared for a moment that he thought it was pure luck that he was chosen for projects. “I was like, ‘Oh, people think I’m an actor, wow’. So that’s been an element of surprise all the time for a really long time,” he said. Over time, however. , he began to understand his prowess. “I know my job. This phase is over where I would be.” tukka lag gaya (luck worked). I definitely have a little talent in me. Over the years he has impressed audiences and critics with his performances in projects such as the Munna bhai series, Ishqiya (2010), the Golmaal franchise, Jolly LLB (2013), Dawn (2005) and Asur. And he has lots of projects in mind. “I am grateful for each passing day. Because if you face reality, you can say, “I’m getting old,” and the work can go slowly. But it doesn’t look like it. I’m too busy all of a sudden, ”he noted. “I don’t take failures or successes too seriously. Also, I don’t give up very easily. These are the things that worked for me subconsciously, ”the actor concluded. Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

