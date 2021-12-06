Vivek Oberoi calls Bollywood an “exclusive club”; “Unless you have the right last name or the right contact, you’re not in”

Connect with us

Vivek Oberoi, in his recent interview with a prominent tabloid, spoke at length about his trip to Bollywood and said that while he may have made mistakes in the past and taken bad turns in his career, he doesn’t regret nothing.

The actor said: “Regret is not the word I would choose. I believe you regret when you are not happy where they have taken you. Is nothing but the beauty of the scenery around from you. Then you thank that bumpy road. I’m in this space where every part of my journey, I cherish and smile and laugh. “

Vivek who made his film industry debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s 2002 film

Society
went on to call Bollywood an exclusive club where last names count more than talent.

He said: “On the practical side, being… (sounds funny when I say this) being a senior that’s been around for 20 years, I feel like we’ve missed a trick or of them. One big complaint I have against my industry is that we haven’t developed the nursery that nurtures young talent. It’s difficult. We have become that exclusive club where it’s either the last name or who you know or what lobby or what darbar you salaam at … it matters, not your talent. It is sad.”

Calling Bollywood an ‘exclusive club’, he added, “For an industry to thrive, for an industry to thrive, you need new ideas, you need people to come and you have to be a welcoming and welcoming space. not a space that goes on (saying), “Look, this is an exclusive club, and unless you have the right last name or the right contact, you’re not here. For me, it’s unhappy. I love that OTT plays the role of this nursery where we discover and nurture stars by watching content online. We watch The Scam 1992 and Pratik Gandhi becomes a star. It gives me great joy. “

Speaking about how he tries to attract new talent, support new actors, and remove any kind of hierarchical structure in movies, Vivek revealed that when he did

Inner edge, he asked producers to put Richa Chadha’s name above him despite being his oldest in the industry.

“I celebrate all of my female colleagues, I celebrate Richa as a great actor and I’m lucky to have worked with her. That serenity, that feeling of letting go of all hierarchical structures and just being creative people. having fun on sets, is what should drive him, “the tabloid said quoting.

The actor added that the idea of ​​fame did not fascinate him and added, “I wanted to be an actor. For me, fame is not exciting. Just the process of acting and enjoying that. To be. in this moment of creation, that’s what motivates me – it’s the purity of creation that’s exciting. “

Vivek recently starred in the web-series

Inside edge 3
which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

