Jussie Smollett testifies to having had sex with the star witness of the prosecution





Last week, brothers “Bola” and “Ola” Osundairo testified that Smollett, who is black and gay, directed and paid them to carry out a bogus anti-gay and racist attack in order to gain sympathetic media coverage. Their testimony, along with that of five Chicago police investigators, formed the core of the prosecution case against Smollett.

But under oath on Monday, Smollett offered testimony suggesting the brothers may have other motivations at play.

He said that Bola Osundairo, whom he called “Bon”, had helped him obtain drugs, including cocaine. He also said that a sexual relationship began to form between the two in a particular Chicago bathhouse. One night the two were out, and Smollett testified that they got a private room and “took more drugs and like, kissed.”

On another occasion, Smollett told jurors that he and Bola Osundairo escaped from his brother after the three were together at a female strip club. Smollett testified that they were again given a private room and “had a bit of a fight, masturbated together”. In testimony last week, Bola Osundairo denied having had sex and said he “didn’t know” that there was even sexual tension. Smollett said on Monday that he was not at all friendly with Ola Osundairo. “He kind of scared me,” Smollett told jurors. “Whenever we were with him he didn’t speak to me. Whenever we had to leave he looked like we had to sneak in.” Smollett, 39, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of misconduct, a charge carrying a sentence of up to three years in prison. His defense attorneys said he was a real victim and suggested during the trial that homophobia may have been a motive for the attack. The decision to testify in their own defense is a high-risk decision because the prosecution is allowed to closely cross-examine the accused. In recent weeks, two defendants in high-profile homicide trials have taken a stand with mixed results. Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot dead three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, testified in his own defense, and a jury ultimately acquitted him of all charges. Yet in Georgia, a jury found Travis McMichael guilty of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery after his appearance on the stand. Smollett’s case involves much less serious charges and is unrelated to civilians using lethal weapons. How the trial got here The prosecution called seven witnesses over the three days of testimony last week. First, five police investigators said Smollett told them two men attacked him on the street, shouted racist, anti-gay and pro-Trump language, tied a noose around his neck and he had poured bleach. However, these two men – “Bola” and “Ola” Osundairo – were determined to be acquaintances of Smollett from the “Empire” TV show. They testified that Smollett actually directed and paid them to stage a fake hate crime in an attempt to gain sympathetic media coverage and further his acting career. “Who was responsible for this thing?” Asked Special Prosecutor Daniel Webb. “Jussie was,” Bola Osundairo told the jury. Smollett’s defense, meanwhile, argued that he had in fact been attacked in a hate crime. They called three witnesses last week, including the former music director and publicist for Smollett. On Monday morning, an “Empire” executive producer said the show received a threat letter in the mail a week before the January 2019 incident. Producer Brett Mahoney said Smollett did not want the show letter be made public. Overall, Smollett’s defense relied on inflammatory witness interrogations and explosions that led to several heated exchanges with Judge James Linn. For example, during cross-examination of Ola Osundairo, after Judge Linn ordered the defense to move from a particular line of questioning, defense attorney Tamara Walker requested that the trial be quashed, said sobbed in court then said the judge had “rushed” at her. during a conversation in the sidebar. Judge Linn denied the charge and dismissed the motion to quash the trial, saying he was stunned by the demand. “Ms Walker, there were objections that had to be upheld and I was trying to get back to the point,” the judge said. “Just because you think you’ve been allowed to go one way, we’re all just doing our jobs. “ The trial is the culmination of a case that began in January 2019 when Smollett told police he was assaulted. Celebrities The politicians and advocacy groups rallied around the actor, and police devoted significant resources to resolving the case and locating the two men. But after questioning the Osundairo brothers and finding other evidence, authorities instead determined that Smollett paid them $ 3,500 to organize the hate crime against him so he could get publicity and a career boost. Smollett was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct by a grand jury in Cook County, Ill. In March 2019, but Cook County State Attorney’s Office Kim Foxx ruled to drop these charges weeks later. The decision angered the mayor and the police and raised questions as to whether Smollett had received preferential treatment. A special prosecutor then took over the case and a grand jury indicted Smollett with new charges in February 2020. The incident effectively ended Smollett’s acting career. His character was written off from “Empire,” which ended in 2020, and although he has since directed and produced a movie, he has not reappeared onscreen.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris and Bill Kirkos contributed to this report.

