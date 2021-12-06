In Paysagistes, real crime meets Hollywood fantasy





A typed fan letter signed by Gary Cooper. A limited edition poster of High Noon. Some rare postage stamps with Frank Sinatra. These are just a few of the thousands of dollars in Golden Age Hollywood memorabilia that Christopher and Susan Edwards had amassed by the time they surrendered to police in London on October 30, 2013. The reclusive British couple, who were convicted the following year of murdering Susan’s elderly parents and sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison, are now the subject of a four-part tragicomic television drama that s surprisingly strongly presses their Hollywood fixation. It was a funded consuming obsession, according to prosecutors, by the more than 285,000 pounds (over $ 475,000 at the time) the couple stole from Susan’s parents after killing them. Landscapers, which airs Monday on HBO and airs weekly, is so named because a judge found Christopher Edwards killed his in-laws, at his wife’s insistence, and then buried their bodies in their back garden , planting shrubs atop the makeshift grave, where they remained unknown for 15 years. (The couple have always maintained that it was Susan’s mother who killed her father and that Susan then shot her mother.)

The series, which stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as Susan and Christopher, is the first scripted drama to be written by Colman’s husband Ed Sinclair, actor and producer. I studied law in college and have always been interested in what drives people to commit crimes, Sinclair, 50, said in a recent video call. So there was this idea to reopen the case in a more humane way, because the criminal justice must by necessity see things in a very black and white way in terms of pure criminal guilt or not.

In a stylistic choice that may polarize viewers, Sinclair has chosen to explore the inner lives of couples through the prism of the exceptionally fertile, cinematic-fueled imagination of Susan Edwardss. The series is interspersed with scenes from Susan’s favorite Hollywood movies, most notably High Noon, whose hero (played by Gary Cooper) whom she associates with her husband’s unwavering loyalty. There is also a long streak in which Susan imagines herself with Christopher as outlaws being hunted down by a gang dressed in Western clothes. Such surges reflect the real behavior of couples: one of the many strange details that came to light during the trial was that Susan once tried to cheer her husband up, after her brother’s death, by sending him letters. which she claimed to be from French actor Grard Depardieu. , one of Christopher’s favorite movie stars. But the result of these original elements is less a dramatization of a real crime than a fantastical exploration of an emotionally fragile criminal whose misdeeds seem to have been motivated by a sense of his own victimization. While this approach creates a surprising amount of sympathy for doomed murders, Sinclair also sees it as a valid way to probe the mysteries of human motivation.

He attempted to deepen his understanding of the couple by matching up with Susan and Christopher through Susan’s attorney, Douglas Hylton, who is played in the series, an HBO and Britains Sky co-production by the actor. British Dipo Ola. One of the things I discussed in my first letter to Susan was that there were things about this story that were hard to believe and downright funny, and she agreed, Sinclair said. She was definitely aware of it. The letters gave Sinclair a chance to add texture to the couple’s story, but there was no discussion of the crime. (Sinclair asked the Edwards about the murders in at least one letter, but they later told him they never received it, he said.) In the script, Sinclair brought up the accusations that Susan had brought against her father having sexually assaulted her. These allegations, which the judge said he believed during the trial, provided Sinclair with the emotional heart of his story.

I’ve always had this idea that Susan’s childhood experience meant that she was essentially an alien who landed on earth when she was 11, when the abuse stopped, he said. . Colman, 47, whose performance as Queen Anne in The Favorite (2019) won her an Oscar for Best Actress, plays Susan as a steadfast polite woman with a fragile understanding of reality.

I have heard many stories of women, in particular, who have lost their lives because they have been in the hands of an abuser or have been tortured, or victims of domestic violence for years, sometimes decades, has she said in a recent telephone interview. Humans get to the point where they break. One of the biggest challenges in the role, which the actress found exciting, was having to switch between reality-based scenes and the alternate fantasy universe Susan imagined for herself. I think with a childhood abuse survivor, the fact that they kept moving forward must be a huge strength in that, she said. I can really understand why you would want to step into a fantasy world. Bringing this imaginary universe to life was the task of Japanese-English filmmaker Will Sharpe, who directed the four episodes. Sharpe, 35, had previously directed Colman in two seasons of the British TV series Flowers and in the recent biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. It came in after the withdrawal of Alexander Payne, the original director. Sharpe used a variety of techniques to express the vagaries of Susan’s imagination and the existence of Walter Mitty. These included colorful lens filters, dramatic reconstructions of past events told from multiple angles, and heightened romantic scenes in which Christopher and Susan are presented as idealized Hollywood versions of themselves. I was trying to understand Susan as someone who found herself in a reality where she felt a bit trapped and yearned for some kind of freedom, Sharpe said in a recent video interview. Maybe what she got from those movies and the open plains of the Old West was a fleeting sense of freedom.

Sharpe, who suffers from Bipolar II Disorder, has shown in shows like Flowers (in which he also wrote and acted) that he is drawn to characters who exist on the fringes and who struggle with mental health issues. I want to understand the world from their perspective, rather than just dismissing them as eccentric people, he said. The director felt himself tapping into his own sense of alienation. Another factor is having moved from Japan to the UK when I was a child, he said. Or maybe being mixed race means that in Japan I feel British, and here I feel Japanese. It means I don’t feel completely somewhere, if that makes sense. Sinclair gives Sharpe credit for finding visual language for the psychological elements and I guess the sanity elements of this show. Both saw the comedic aspects of the story as a way to balance its darker themes. I think my natural inclination is to look for humor in things, Sinclair said. Partly because of the embarrassment in England to talk about something too serious. At the same time, he doesn’t want the audience to empathize too much with Susan and Christopher. They have in all likelihood committed terrible crimes, he said. There is no escaping it, and there are family survivors of the victims. Hope this isn’t too upsetting for them to watch.

But if his goal was not to rehabilitate the image of couples, he concluded that humanizing them could be productive, from a dramatic point of view. I kept wondering what drives us to do certain things, he says. How much agency do we have for what we do? I thought that was a pretty interesting question to ask to justify taking a sympathetic approach to the authors.

