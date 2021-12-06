Entertainment
Actor Jussie Smollett testifies he used drugs and engaged in sex acts with man who accused him of staging a hoax
Jussie Smollett appeared on the witness stand on Monday in his trial for organizing a racist and homophobic attack on himself and lying to the Chicago police about it.
The actor who starred in the television series Empireis expected to share his account of what happened in January 2019 in an effort to refute the damaging testimony of two brothers who testified last week. They said Smollett, who is gay and black, orchestrated the hoax to get publicity, giving them US $ 100 for supplies and asking them to tie a noose around his neck and shout homophobic slurs. They also said that Smollett paid them $ 3,500 to complete it.
Defense attorneys suggested the brothers, who are black, were motivated to accuse Smollett of setting up the hoax because they didn’t like him and saw an opportunity to make some money. They suggested that after the brothers, Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo, were questioned by police about the alleged attack, they asked Smollett $ 1 million each not to testify against him at trial.
Smollett’s attorneys also argued that Chicago police rushed to pass judgment when they laid charges against Smollett, and suggested that a third person may have been involved in the attack.
On the witness stand on Monday, Smollett told the jury how he grew up in a close-knit family of six and began acting as a child actor before moving more into music.
He said he “came to terms” with his sexuality in his early twenties, when he got involved with charities, including a group that fights AIDS in the black community.
He said he auditioned for the Empirerole of a gay singer because he had never seen a black man portrayed that way. In season five, Smollett said he was paid $ 100,000 per episode.
Smollett testifies about drug use, going to public baths
Smollett said he met Abimbola Osundairo in 2017 at a club, where he learned Osundairo was also working on the set of Empire.
He said he and Osundairodid took drugs together and went to a public bathhouse, where Smollett said they “kissed”. Over time, he said they took more drugs together and participated in sex acts together. Osundairo said last week that he and Smollett had not had sex.
Smollett said he had met Abimbola’s brother, Olabingo, but they hadn’t spoken and “he freaked me out a bit.”
He said Abimbola made it seem like they needed to “sneak up” when they were around his brother together. Smollett said he never trusted Olabingo.
Prosecutors say Smollett organized the attack because he was not happy with the Empirestudio response to hate mail it received. The letter included a drawing of a snowman hanging in a noose, with a gun pointed at it, and the word “MAGA” an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again”.
The Osundairo brothers testified that Smollett told them to shout “this is MAGA country” during the mock assault.
Brett Mahoney, who produced Empirein Chicago, said earlier Monday that Smollett had called him after sending the hate mail to the set.
“We were obviously all very upset with the letter,” Mahoney said, noting law enforcement had been contacted and the letter had been turned over to authorities. He said Smollett had agreed to add security to the set, but didn’t want anyone to follow him home because he thought it was too intrusive.
The witness felt pressure to change his story
Also on Monday, security guard Anthony Moore said that at the time of the alleged assault he saw a person on the ground at the end of the block and two men running, one of whom was white.
Moore said he told police what he saw, but when later questioned by the special prosecutor he felt compelled to change his story. Moore said he signed a statement saying the person was “maybe” a black man, but felt “pressured and threatened to post something I hadn’t seen.”
In cross-examination, Moore said he only saw the man for one to two seconds. He also said he thought the men were having fun and both men were laughing as they walked past him.
Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for doing what prosecutors say was a false police report on the alleged attack, one count for each time he reported to three officers different.
The Class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is found guilty he will likely be placed on probation and ordered to do community service.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/smollett-did-drugs-sex-acts-osundairo-brother-1.6275421
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]