Actor Jussie Smollett testifies he used drugs and engaged in sex acts with man who accused him of staging a hoax

Jussie Smollett appeared on the witness stand on Monday in his trial for organizing a racist and homophobic attack on himself and lying to the Chicago police about it.

The actor who starred in the television series Empireis expected to share his account of what happened in January 2019 in an effort to refute the damaging testimony of two brothers who testified last week. They said Smollett, who is gay and black, orchestrated the hoax to get publicity, giving them US $ 100 for supplies and asking them to tie a noose around his neck and shout homophobic slurs. They also said that Smollett paid them $ 3,500 to complete it.

Defense attorneys suggested the brothers, who are black, were motivated to accuse Smollett of setting up the hoax because they didn’t like him and saw an opportunity to make some money. They suggested that after the brothers, Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo, were questioned by police about the alleged attack, they asked Smollett $ 1 million each not to testify against him at trial.

Smollett’s attorneys also argued that Chicago police rushed to pass judgment when they laid charges against Smollett, and suggested that a third person may have been involved in the attack.

On the witness stand on Monday, Smollett told the jury how he grew up in a close-knit family of six and began acting as a child actor before moving more into music.

He said he “came to terms” with his sexuality in his early twenties, when he got involved with charities, including a group that fights AIDS in the black community.

He said he auditioned for the Empirerole of a gay singer because he had never seen a black man portrayed that way. In season five, Smollett said he was paid $ 100,000 per episode.

Brothers Olabingo Osundairo, left, and Abimbola Osundairo arrive at the trial of actor Jussie Smollett at the Leighton courthouse in Chicago on July 14, 2021. (Anthony Vazquez / Chicago Sun-Times / The Associated Press)

Smollett testifies about drug use, going to public baths

Smollett said he met Abimbola Osundairo in 2017 at a club, where he learned Osundairo was also working on the set of Empire.

He said he and Osundairodid took drugs together and went to a public bathhouse, where Smollett said they “kissed”. Over time, he said they took more drugs together and participated in sex acts together. Osundairo said last week that he and Smollett had not had sex.

Smollett said he had met Abimbola’s brother, Olabingo, but they hadn’t spoken and “he freaked me out a bit.”

He said Abimbola made it seem like they needed to “sneak up” when they were around his brother together. Smollett said he never trusted Olabingo.

Prosecutors say Smollett organized the attack because he was not happy with the Empirestudio response to hate mail it received. The letter included a drawing of a snowman hanging in a noose, with a gun pointed at it, and the word “MAGA” an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again”.

The Osundairo brothers testified that Smollett told them to shout “this is MAGA country” during the mock assault.

Brett Mahoney, who produced Empirein Chicago, said earlier Monday that Smollett had called him after sending the hate mail to the set.

“We were obviously all very upset with the letter,” Mahoney said, noting law enforcement had been contacted and the letter had been turned over to authorities. He said Smollett had agreed to add security to the set, but didn’t want anyone to follow him home because he thought it was too intrusive.

The witness felt pressure to change his story

Also on Monday, security guard Anthony Moore said that at the time of the alleged assault he saw a person on the ground at the end of the block and two men running, one of whom was white.

Moore said he told police what he saw, but when later questioned by the special prosecutor he felt compelled to change his story. Moore said he signed a statement saying the person was “maybe” a black man, but felt “pressured and threatened to post something I hadn’t seen.”

In cross-examination, Moore said he only saw the man for one to two seconds. He also said he thought the men were having fun and both men were laughing as they walked past him.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for doing what prosecutors say was a false police report on the alleged attack, one count for each time he reported to three officers different.

The Class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is found guilty he will likely be placed on probation and ordered to do community service.