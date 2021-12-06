NYS Fair Announces First Free Concert of 2022, Changes Chevy Court Show Times





The Great New York State Fair has announced the first concert in its 2022 lineup, along with a big change to Chevy Court show times. Art of Rap Starring Ice-T and co-founder Mick Benzo, will perform on stage at Chevy Park on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET. All concerts are free with admission to the NYS Fair. Ice-T is a historic rap musician and Art of Rap with Ice-T and his co-founder Mick Benzo is a great way to start our announcements for the Fairs concert schedule. Fans of the show can rest assured that they are working harder than ever to get the best and most diverse lineup in our long history, Show Director Troy Waffner said in a statement. Chevy Park is the new larger stage at the New York Experience fairgrounds and is part of the Chevrolet Music Series, along with Chevy Court. The NYS 2021 fair featured two shows at Chevy Park that were among the top 10 busiest fairs of all time: AJR and Nelly. Fair officials also announced on Monday that the hours for the evening shows at Chevy Court will change in 2022, moving to 6 p.m. to allow enough time for spectators to see subsequent shows at both Chevy Court and Chevy Park. The 2021 NYS Fair hosted shows at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily on both stages, with a few exceptions; this meant that music fans often had to choose which show to see when attending the fair. Ice-T, real name Tracy Lauren Marrow, is a Law & Order actor, reality TV star, and director of the 2012 hip-hop documentary Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap, starring hip-hop legends. hop like NWA, Run-DMC, KRS-One, Grandmaster Caz, Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and Africa Bambaataa. As a rapper, Ice-T is known for hits like Colors, 6 in the Morning, OG Original Gangster and the controversial 1992 track Cop Killer with heavy metal band Body Count. The NYS 2022 fair is scheduled to run from August 24 to September 5.

