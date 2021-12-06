UFC brawler wants to fight actor Vince Vaughn, who is apparently excellent at jiu-jitsu





Rafael Fiziev won his fifth straight UFC fight on Saturday night against Brad Riddell with a punishing kick. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight in the third round: a TKO victory for Fiziev. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM As Fiziev watched the crowds in his post-victory speech, he directed Vince Vaughn to call the actor for an upcoming fight. “Give me three months and I’m ready to fight again”, Fiziev declared. “We have a legend here, maybe he wants to fight with me. Yeah, his name is Vince Vaughn Yeah, I love him.” Not having the most complete filmography in action films other than his performance in Brawl in Cell Block 99 Vaughn laughed at the offer and stayed for the Police vs. Aldo main card. However, the history of the tape may suggest that the comedian has a solid chance of beating the lightweight champion, if he accepts. Vaughn has been an avid practitioner of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for nearly five years, and on average, a BJJ student achieves the brown belt within that time frame at a coveted black belt rank. Given Vaughn’s stature, brutally displayed in Cell block, taking on the 5-foot-8, 154-pound Fiziev could prove to be a grueling competition for the UFC fighter, if Vaughn sticks to the ground game. As Riddells’ strategy shows, Vaughn may not want to stand against the 28-year-old opponent, although Fiziev may have to channel his best Frank Dux impression to kick the spinning wheel. on the 6-foot-5 Vaughn. According to Professor Vaughns BJJ, Rener Gracie, the actor has been a dedicated student and trains regardless of his filming locations. “Sometimes he would need to travel to shoot a movie, but he always finds a place to train on the road,” said Gracie. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Vince is one of the nicest people I have ever met and always takes the time to connect with other students on and off the mat. We have been honored to train him and his children, and if I had to bet I’d say he’s here for life! “

