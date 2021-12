David Letterman attacks Donald Trump at the inaugural Biden-Era Kennedy Center Honors

For the first time in four years, the then President of the country attended the Kennedy Center Honors. Joe and Jill biden were present at the Sunday ceremony, following Donald trumpboycott of the event during his presidency. event host David Letterman delivered the biggest blow to the former president, as reported Deadline. Tonight, it’s rather pleasant, very pleasant, to see the presidential box being occupied again, he declared in front of an enthusiastic audience. The same goes for the Oval Office. For the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, the Bidens were joined by other public officials, including the vice president Kamala harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff; House tenant Nancy Pelosi; Transport secretary Pete Buttigieg; and chief judge John Roberts. This year’s recipients included opera singer Justino Daz, Founder of Motown Records Berry Gordy, Grammy winner Joni Mitchell, Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels, and Oscar nominee Bette Midler. Tonight is about the winners, whose unique gifts cross all borders and represent all parties from left to far left, Letterman joked. Besides Letterman’s opening joke, the party’s guests refrained from roasting Trump, which set a precedent for ignoring the Kennedy Center Honors in 2017 after the award winners. Norman Lear and Carmen de Lavallade said they would attend the gala but skip the White House reception that accompanied it. Trump’s White House subsequently confirmed that the then president and Melanie would forgo the ceremony to avoid any political distraction. However, Biden suffered some excavation during the tribute to SNLMichaels. Jimmy fallon joked that it was a little intimidating making jokes in front of the most powerful man in the world and President Biden. Meanwhile, the current actor Michel Che said: It’s a little intimidating making jokes in front of President Joe Biden, adding, Cmon, there’s no way he’s still awake right now. The televised ceremony will air on CBS on December 22. More great stories from Vanity Fair Jennifer Lawrence Exclusive: I had no life. I thought I should go get one

