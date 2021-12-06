A joke: influencers mock Chanel for disappointing Advent calendar | Chanel





Chanel has denied deleting her TikTok account after a beauty influencer mocked the fashion brands’ advent calendar on her site. The first calendar, produced to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Chanel No 5 perfume, includes 27 numbered boxes containing luxury items including lipstick, nail polish, hand cream and, of course, perfume. . But some of the articles were, according to TikTok user Elise Harmon, a beauty influencer, less than you might expect with the price tag of $ 800 (604). In the Harmons unbox videos, she exclaims it’s a joke when she opens one of the boxes to find Chanel stickers, and I’m done when she finds tattoos. Temporary. Harmon is also disappointed when she finds a number of Chanel-branded items (a money clip, keychain, badge, magnet, and plastic snow globe). I feel optimistic. Even if we know how it will end, she proclaims, opening one of the boxes halfway. The original video has been viewed 14.5 million times. Subsequent TikTok users then claimed that Chanel deleted her official account in reaction to the Harmons video. They claimed that all content on the Chanels TikTok page has been cleared and set as private, with users having to submit a request to follow the page. But the brand told The Guardian it didn’t. A model presents a creation during the Chanel Cruise 2021-22 collection in Dubai. Photograph: Giuseppe Cacace / AFP / Getty Images It has never been activated, no content has ever been published, it has no subscribers and no subscriptions. The page therefore appears blank to anyone who visits it, an official spokesperson said. Chanel said she was aware of the comments regarding the Advent calendar: We are sorry that this calendar may have disappointed some people, he said. Exclusive calendar content has always been fully detailed on our website chanel.com as well as on the product packaging: 27 boxes numbered from 5 to 31, containing life-size perfume and make-up products, miniatures and souvenirs all stamped with the Gabrielle Chanels lucky number. On Sunday, Harmon posted a video titled When you accidentally cancel Chanel.

