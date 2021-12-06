Residents of many Hollywood apartment buildings say thieves are stealing their bikes – NBC 6 South Florida





It’s donation season, but for some living along the beach, suspected bike thieves are taking the holiday cheer. Residents of condominiums on Hollywood Beach say bicycle theft happens far too often. In exclusive NBC 6 surveillance footage, a man is seen checking bikes inside what residents say should be a secure area. Residents say the man then uses a bolt cutter to slice through the lock, then calmly picks up the bike and sets off. People steal bikes at will, “Jimmy Marshall said.” It happens to a lot of people. “ Marshall loved walks along the beach and the boardwalk until the day his bike was stolen. I came back and found my bike was missing, ”he said. There is no video of my bike, so I started to investigate and there are plenty of videos of other people stealing bikes. Marshall said the problem had been going on for over a year but had escalated. A video he showed shows someone coming to check out which bikes would be worth picking up. Well, there’s the four buildings here in this complex and there’s the building to the south, according to the Hollywood Police Department, they’ve been going through this for a while, ”he said. Kevin Luethy’s bike that cost him $ 725 was swept away a few weeks ago. The five high-rise buildings are full of residents who use the bikes for more than just fun. Parking in the area is difficult, so many cycle for errands or for work nearby. The cost of those bikes weren’t the cheap bikes they were stealing, and they knew what they were doing, Marshall said. All these bikes were locked up. All were monitored with security cameras. Marshall often says that thefts go unreported because some victims think it’s too complicated. Hollywood police made an arrest earlier this year. The detective in charge of the bike thefts was not available on Monday to prove the details of the investigation. The management company that oversees multiple buildings in the area did not return NBC 6’s request for comment.

