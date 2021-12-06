Ilitch Sports + Entertainment appoints Chris McGowan President and CEO

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS + E) today appointed Chris McGowan, senior general manager of sports and entertainment, effective January 3, 2022.

IS + E is the business division of the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, District Detroit, Olympia Parking and the Ilitch Joint Venture in 313 Presents. In this role, McGowan will work closely with Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, to improve the experience for fans, guests and partners at properties and sites managed by Ilitch.

McGowan is replacing Chris Granger, who was president of Ilitch Holdings for sports and entertainment since 2017. Executive vice presidents and general managers Steve Yzerman of the Detroit Red Wings and Al Avila of the Detroit Tigers will continue to report to Ilitch.

We are incredibly happy to welcome Chris and his family to Detroit and to our organization, says Ilitch. He has a proven track record in professional sports and live entertainment, and a passion for creating exceptional experiences. I look forward to working with Chris and his team to deliver innovative, engaging and inspiring programming and campaigns that will appeal to our fans, colleagues and partners.

As of 2018, the business operations of the Red Wings, Tigers, District Detroit, Olympia Parking and Ilitch JV’s stake in 313 Presents have been operating under one umbrella, with shared services for ticket sales and service. , the sale and activation of corporate partnerships. , operations, marketing, finance, etc. Under McGowan’s leadership, IS + E will produce strategies with the engagement of Detroit sports and entertainment fans, partners and employees at the forefront.

In addition to serving as the sales and marketing arm of the Red Wings, Tigers, District Detroit and Olympia Parking, as well as maintaining a joint venture interest in 313 Presents, IS + E will continue to operate Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park, and the Fox Theater. It will also provide facilities management services to the DTE Energy Music Theater, Meadow Brook Amphitheater and Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill.

I am thrilled with the opportunity to join the Ilitch organization and lead Ilitch Sports and Entertainment, says McGowan. It’s an exciting time for the Red Wings and Tigers, and the Detroit District is a unique sports and entertainment epicenter in the country. I look forward to getting started and helping bring memorable experiences to the great people of Detroit and beyond for years to come.

McGowan comes to Detroit after spending the past nine years as president and CEO of the Portland Trail Blazers NBAs. In 2018, he was appointed to the additional role of CEO of Vulcan Sports & Entertainment, including the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL. McGowan also served as VSE’s representative for participation in the Seattle Sounders MLS football team. He also oversaw the entertainment properties of the Vulcan portfolio, including the Moda Center, the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and the Rose Quarter campus.

Under McGowan’s leadership, the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter organizations have experienced record growth. In 2019, the Quartier Rose hosted its largest number of shows and concerts. During the 2019-20 NBA season, the Trail Blazers set an organizational record in terms of ticket sales revenue. McGowan was honored as one of the CEOs of the Year by the Portland Business Journal in 2017.

McGowan, a University of Delaware graduate, also spent 16 years with Los Angeles-based Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), including a final assignment as COO of AEG Sports. He was instrumental in opening the Staples Center in Los Angeles.