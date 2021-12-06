Entertainment
Who will win “Succession”? The actor who plays Frank wants to know too
The world of HBOs Succession can be a nasty place: vicious bickering, startling betrayals, and some of the most inventive slurs on American television.
But then there’s Frank Vernon, the seemingly balanced corporate lieutenant who patiently survived more than three decades of C-sequel drama at Waystar Royco, the media conglomerate at the center of the series.
The character is rarely a focal point, but he’s a pervasive intriguing presence, hovering quietly around Roy’s family psychodrama, loyally serving the Big Boss, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), and resisting the beards of the acid-tongue Scion Roman. Roy (Kieran Culkin).
Frank is played by Peter Friedman, a seasoned actor with nearly half a century of theater and television experience. He’s a reliable presence in independent films as well, perhaps most memorable as a cult-type self-help guru in Todd Haynes Haunting Safe.
In a recent phone interview, Friedman, 72, spoke about his own impressions of the character he plays in Succession. Is it as decent as it looks or is there darkness beneath the surface? Friedman didn’t weigh in on the last episode because he hadn’t seen it yet. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
NBC News: Logan Roy has a knack for humiliating everyone around him. He loves to kick people, as his ex-wife says in the last episode. In the very first episode of the series, Frank is bluntly fired and replaced after 30 years of loyal service to the company. Why do you think Frank sticks around? Why do you think he’s taking it?
Peter Friedman: Boy, that’s the question, Daniel, that’s the question. [Laughs.] I purposely didn’t ask the creators because I don’t want them to have to commit to anything before they’re ready. It’s a mystery to me and it’s also entertainment for me, to see as a spectator how it will turn out. How does this guy fit in here?
We haven’t seen blood on his hands like we’ve seen with everyone else, and yet he hangs out with a bunch of thugs and keeps coming back. [Laughs.] He had a long time to go to a [different company], and probably the means and the credo to go elsewhere, if not the right age to go elsewhere. I am as intrigued as you are.
You’ve touched on something interesting: Frank, relatively speaking, seems like a pretty decent man
Is not it? But we don’t really know. [Laughs.]
Is that how you see it?
I think so, until we find out otherwise. You know from the very beginning I think we all had questions for [series creator] Jesse Armstrong, but then we realized, no, they’re writing this and they’re making that up. They might have big ideas for us, but they put them into place in real time.
But the wonderful thing about not knowing is that whatever they ask me to do, I honestly do. There is no reason to unquote “act deceptively”. I do what is written. If it turns out that [Franks demeanor] is an obfuscation or a trick or a fraud later on, I’ll be the first to know and I’ll be happy. But for the moment, everything is fine for me.
I think the original fourth episode draft, Once Upon a Time, began with Frank in his opulent bedroom quote sitting at his desk. [and] a woman in bed receives a call from the porter saying the FBI is there. I said, Wow! I didn’t know I had an opulent room. I didn’t know I had a woman in my bed.
But then it was erased, so it never really happened. I was so happy for those tiny clues.
I have debated with friends and colleagues whether Succession is fundamentally a comedy or a tragedy. When you rehearse and act out your scenes, do you imagine yourself acting in a particular genre?
No, I don’t. Hope it’s not obvious I’m pushing one way or the other. I think I was trying to search for some kind of truth. David Rasche [who plays Karl Muller] is known to be a humorous type, but I don’t see him with a horn or anything like that. He plays pretty straight, you know?
When you joined the cast, did you research the meaning of talking to actual media executives?
Yes, before the pilot, was I originally COO or CFO?
COO, then Roman took your place.
Yes, it lasted one episode. I did some research and asked a friend to hand me over to someone who is indeed a COO. We had a nice 45 minute conversation where I understood their responsibilities and then boom, I’m fired. I do not know what [Franks job] is now. I really don’t have one.
You are not part of the Roy family. You are not in the running to replace Logan. It’s not even clear to me if Frank has an official title at this point.
I read a recap in The New York Times a few episodes ago, and one viewer comment was that Frank has all the authority of an intern. It’s quite fair. [Laughs.]
Besides Succession, are you watching television these days? Do you follow other shows?
I watched Kamikaze on HBO Max. But the one that stood out during this whole pandemic period, when it became a ritual to sit down every night with my wife and choose something we could sink into, was Halt and Catch Fire, from there. a few years. I like this thing.
I know there is a lot that you haven’t been told about the future of the show, so I’m asking you as a viewer: in your gut, who do you think will ultimately succeed Logan Roy?
[Laughs heartily.] I have no thoughts on the subject. You could see it going in so many ways. I do not know! I do not know. I am on the journey as much as you are. What these cool writers have in mind is what keeps me going. I like not knowing.
I could imagine Logan living forever.
That’s right! They will take his brain.
