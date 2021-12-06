West Wing actor Joshua Malina calls for annulment of enemy of Jews Mel Gibson

Calls to “Cancel Mel Gibson” continue.

Joshua Malina the actor of West wing, sports evening and Scandal wrote a trial with this title and this mission for Atlantic, a reaction to the news that Gibson will direct and star in Lethal weapon 5.

“Gibson is a well-known enemy of the Jews (anti-semite is too soft), ”Malina writes of Gibson. “His prejudices are well documented. So my question is, what do you have to do these days to get on Hollywood’s no-fly list? I am a character actor. I tend to take jobs that come my way. But and it hurts to write that you couldn’t pay me enough to work with Mel Gibson. “

Malina recognizes that Gibson is “a talented man”, but “a lot of horrible people produce wonderful art. Think of me as a huge fan of Roald Dahl, Pablo Picasso and Edith Wharton; I can’t get enough of this. they sell. But those three had the good taste of dying. That makes it a lot easier to enjoy their production. Gibson lives. And Tinseltown doesn’t need to use him any more. “

Joshua Malina in 2018 (Photo: Michael Tran / Getty Images)

Malina said there was a lot about the so-called “cancellation culture,” but that it “just doesn’t exist” if Gibson, who has long been at the center of controversy, continues. ” to find a lot of money and approval in Hollywood ”.

Gibson’s offenses are detailed in the article. He is accused of having made racist and homophobic statements. He also pleaded without question and was convicted of beating his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, with whom he had a child, telling her once that he hoped she would raped by a pack of n **** ers.

Malina noted, however, that Gibson’s anti-Semitism “has been more consistent, more open, and more blatant.” For example, the 2004 Gibson movie The passion of Christ has been criticized, including by the Anti-Defamation League, which said it would “fuel the animosity of those who hate Jews.” In 2006, when Gibson was arrested for drunk driving, he fulminated against the Jews being responsible for all the wars in the world “to the Jewish officer who arrested him. Winona Ryder said they spoke once and, when Gibson found out she was Jewish, he asked if she was a “dodging from the oven. “(Gibson called Ryder a liar.) Gibson too minimized the number of Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

Malina openly wondered why none of this mattered to the executives of films, like those of Warner Bros. or Starz and Lionsgate Television, which are the originators of John Wick’s original series Gibson will star in. Especially at a time when Jews are the nearly 60% most targeted religious group for hate crimes in the United States.

“How did this guy become such a hot candidate again?” Malina asked the man who was blacklisted for a decade before making a comeback with the support of leading stars including Jodie Foster and Robert Downey Jr. “Is it just that the memories of her hate speech has faded, while the Hollywood memories of his box- the desk pull remains? “

Malina ended her essay by noting, “I’m writing this knowing that this will more likely lead to a boycott by Warner Bros. Joshua Malina than Mel Gibson. But if that’s the result, so be it. I had a great career, Baruch Hashem. It would be great if top executives, producers and actors would take a stand as well. Then I could believe in this undo culture that I keep reading so much about. And I could also believe that the Jews, in fact, matter. “

A representative for Gibson did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.