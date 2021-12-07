Joshua Malina calls on Hollywood to quash ‘Jewish hater’ Mel Gibson

Joshua Malina urged Hollywood to “cancel” Mel Gibson’s career, calling him a “well-known Jewish hater” in a passionate editorial for Atlantic.

Old Scandal star Malina said he felt “a sense of bewilderment” when he heard that Gibson would be directing the fifth installment of Deadly weapon, a film franchise that helped cement the latter’s celebrity status.

At issue, Malina wrote in an article titled “Cancel Mel Gibson,” are accusations of anti-Semitism Gibson suffered – behavior he believes should have ended the star’s career by now.

“Gibson is a well-known enemy of the Jews (anti-semite is too soft). His biases are well documented, “he said.” So my question is, what does a guy have to do these days to get on the no-fly list of Hollywood? I am a character actor. I tend to take jobs that come my way. But — and it hurts to write — you couldn’t pay me enough to work with Mel Gibson. “

While he admitted to being a fan of the “firsts” Deadly weapon films and called Gibson co-star Danny Glover a “gem,” Malina wrote of her op-ed’s subject line: “Yes, he’s a talented man. Lots of horrible people produce wonderful art.

“Designate me as an ardent fan of Roald Dahl, Pablo Picasso and Edith Wharton; I can’t get enough of what they sell. But these three had the good taste to die. This makes it much easier to enjoy their Gibson lives and Tinseltown doesn’t need to use it any more.

“If Gibson is back to helm the latest installment in this beloved franchise, maybe it’s time to stop publishing think tanks on the power of ‘culture cancellation’. he can continue to find a lot of money and approval in Hollywood, the culture of cancellation just doesn’t exist. “

He continued, “Gibson’s political beliefs are, as my father would say, somewhere to the right of Ramses (check out YouTube to see Gibson greet Donald Trump in a UFC fight). He said sexist things and shouted racist slurs, and that should have been enough for liberal Hollywood to cut it off. But its reported anti-Semitism has been more cohesive, more open, and more blatant. “

After pointing out the many religious-based hate crimes that Jews have faced in recent years, Malina said of Gibson: “Yes, he has denied some of the stories of his anti-Semitism, like the time Winona Ryder said. that he had asked her if she was an “oven dodger” at a party. Color me not convinced.

“It is the man who directed and co-wrote The passion of Christ, a film which, in addition to getting the highest Rotten Tomatoes audience score for an Aramaic-language film (as of this writing), is also a merry attack on my people, portraying Jews as greedy Christ killers, a defamation that has been used as an excuse to torment and murder Jews for two millennia. “

West wing Actor Malina shared Gibson’s arrest record, which included his 2008 drunk driving arrest in California, with transcripts indicating he made a series of offensive comments and said Jews were “responsible for all the wars in the world”.

“There is no excuse, and there should be no tolerance, for anyone who thinks or expresses any anti-Semitic remark,” Gibson said in a statement at the time, according to the New York Times.

He added, in part: “I would like to apologize specifically to all members of the Jewish community for the vitriolic and damaging words I said to a law enforcement officer the night I was talking about. was arrested for drunk driving. I am a public person, and when I say something, either articulate and thoughtful, or let loose in a moment of madness, my words carry weight in the public arena. “

Malina also drew readers’ attention to Gibson arguing “without question” of a domestic battery charge against his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva in 2011. In 2010, a tape leaked of him using an anti-black racial insult during of a phone call with her.

“It is undoubtedly true that the main targets of Gibson’s prejudice are the Jews, but what baffles me is that Hollywood also overlooks its deep misogyny and forays into anti-black racism,” Malina continued in his commentary. editorial.

“I wish the anti-Jewish hatred alone was enough to throw him into the wilderness, but, hey, if it has to be because of his other prejudices, I’m okay with that. Let him take the hundreds of millions he’s already earned in Hollywood and retire to a nice place to contemplate his lifestyle choices I’ve heard that the Judean Hills are beautiful this time of year.

“I’m writing this knowing that it’s more likely to lead to a Warner Bros. boycott of Joshua Malina than of Mel Gibson. But if that’s the result, so be it. I’ve had a great career. , baruch Hachem. “

He concluded: “It would be great if top executives, producers and actors would take a stand as well. So I could believe in this culture of cancellation that I keep reading so much about. , to count.”

News week has contacted a Gibson representative for comment.