Chris McGowan President and CEO Ilitch Sports + Entertainment





DETROIT – Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc., announced Monday that Chris McGowan, an accomplished sports and entertainment executive, has been appointed President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS + E), the business division of the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, District Detroit, Olympia Parking and Ilitch Joint Venture (JV) are interested in 313 Presents. In this newly appointed role, McGowan will work closely with Christopher Ilitch to improve the experience for fans, guests and partners at properties and sites managed by Ilitch.

McGowan, who takes office on January 3, 2022, will report directly to Christopher Ilitch. He replaces Chris Granger, who has been president of Ilitch Holdings for sports and entertainment since 2017. Detroit Red Wings EVP and GM Steve Yzerman and Detroit Tigers EVP and GM Al Avila will continue to report to Christopher Ilitch.

We are extremely pleased to welcome Chris and his family to Detroit and to our organization, said Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. He has a proven track record in professional sports and live entertainment, and a passion for creating exceptional experiences. I look forward to working with Chris and his team to deliver innovative, engaging and inspiring programming and campaigns that will appeal to our fans, colleagues and partners.

As of 2018, the business operations of the Red Wings, Tigers, District Detroit, Olympia Parking and Ilitch JV’s stake in 313 Presents have been operating under one umbrella, with shared services for ticket sales and service. , the sale and activation of corporate partnerships. , operations, marketing, finance, etc. Under McGowan’s leadership, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment will produce cohesive and innovative strategies with the engagement of Detroit sports and entertainment fans, partners and employees at the forefront.

In addition to serving as the sales and marketing arm of the Red Wings, Tigers, District Detroit and Olympia Parking, and maintaining a joint venture interest in 313 Presents, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment will continue to operate Little Caesars Arena, home of the Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and world-class entertainment; Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers; and the iconic Fox Theater. It will also provide facilities management services to the DTE Energy Music Theater, Meadow Brook Amphitheater and Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill.

I am thrilled with the opportunity to join the Ilitch organization and lead Ilitch Sports and Entertainment, said McGowan. It’s an exciting time for the Red Wings and Tigers, and the Detroit District is a unique sports and entertainment epicenter in the country. I look forward to getting started and helping bring memorable experiences to the great people of Detroit and beyond for years to come.

McGowan comes to Detroit after spending the past nine years (2012-21) as president / CEO of the Portland Trail Blazers. In 2018, he was appointed to the additional role of CEO of Vulcan Sports & Entertainment, including the Seattle Seahawks, where his responsibilities extended further to the entertainment properties of the professional sports franchises in the Vulcan portfolio, including the Moda Center, the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and the Quartier Rose Campus. McGowan also served as VSE’s representative for the Seattle Sounders (MLS) stake.

Under McGowan’s leadership, the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter organizations have experienced record growth. In 2019, the Quartier Rose hosted its largest number of shows and concerts. During the 2019-20 NBA season, the Trail Blazers set an organizational record in terms of ticket sales revenue. McGowan was honored as one of the CEOs of the Year by the Portland Business Journal in 2017.

McGowan also spent 16 years with Los Angeles-based Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), including a final assignment as COO of AEG Sports. He was instrumental in opening the Staples Center, one of the country’s most iconic sports and entertainment venues. McGowan received his BA in International Relations from the University of Delaware in 1996. He and his wife, Susan, have two sons, Ryan (19) and Kyle (17).

Reporting directly to McGowan will be Keith Bradford, Senior Vice President of Detroit District Operations, Russ Borrows, Senior Vice President of Finance, Rob Carr, Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs, Chris Coffman, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at company, Emily Neenan, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Spencer Ambrosius, Vice President of Red Wings Ticket Sales & Service, Michele Bartos, Vice President of Human Resources, Michael Lienert, Vice President Premium Sales and Private Events, and Joe Schiavi , Vice President of Tigers Ticket Sales and Service.

About Ilitch Sports + Entertainment

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS + E) is reinventing the power and potential to deliver world-class sports and entertainment experiences to fans, guests and business partners. IS + E was formed as a shared business arm of the legendary Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, Olympia Parking and The District Detroit, the emerging entertainment epicenter in the heart of the city. Ilitch Sports + Entertainment operates the award-winning Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and the iconic Fox Theater, all within a four-block radius of the Detroit District. It also owns a joint venture interest in 313 Presents and provides facilities management services for the DTE Energy Music Theater, the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill and the Meadowbrook Amphitheater.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlb.com/news/chris-mcgowan-president-ceo-ilitch-sports-entertainment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos